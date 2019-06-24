Students practice their reading on four-legged friend

NEW SHARON - Readers at Cape Cod Hill School had the unique opportunity this year to practice their skills with a patient, furry listener: Boone the dog.

Boone and his owner Barbara Wheeler have been visiting CCHS classrooms to provide extra ears for early readers. Students in grades Kindergarten, first and second took turns snuggling up with the Vizsla and practicing their reading skills with him.

According to CCHS principal Linda Sinclair, research has shown that children who read extensively have greater academic success. However, students that struggle with reading often do not have the confidence to read aloud as often.

Boone creates an atmosphere that is relaxing and risk free for emergent readers, she said. Children are willing to read aloud to him, show him the book and ask him questions. Boone patiently listens while eagerly receiving petting from the children.

"This year was all about getting the students familiarized with Boone and giving everybody the chance to read to him. Next year we will have a more targeted program with those who are struggling to read," Sinclair said.

When Boone is not reading with students he is spreading comfort in the cancer wing of MaineGeneral Medical Center.