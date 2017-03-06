Students, staff and residents weigh in on proposed budget cuts

JAY - A proposed $673,000 in cuts to the RSU 73 school district's 2017-18 budget drew approximately 100 people to the Spruce Mountain Elementary School gymnasium Thursday evening, as students, educators and residents spoke in defense of school programs or argued for deeper cuts.

The administration was initially tasked by the school board to reduce the budget by $673,000, down to $18.1 million. Describing the effort as "painstaking" work on the part of the administrative team, Superintendent Kenneth Healey presented the school board with a list of potential cuts, including more than 10 positions, at a meeting last month. Among these reductions were the elimination of teaching positions that would be vacated via retirements, the loss of a literacy classroom, a $4,500 reduction in the Drama department stipend, removing a Spanish teaching position, and eliminating a Digital Arts instructor. Three sports that currently have relatively low participation: tennis, cross-country running and cross-country skiing , would also have been removed.

Thursday, Healey said that further consultations indicated that another $125,000 in additional cuts would need to be made to hit the targeted reduction. Tentatively, the administration is proposing eliminating another Special Education teacher, another primary school teacher and garnering some savings via the replacement of retiring teachers with new teachers that tend to be lower on the salary scale.

The majority of those speaking Thursday evening addressed the cuts, rather than advocating further reductions. A number of educators with RSU 73 or other districts spoke in opposition to increasing class sizes, a natural consequences of reducing staff. Dan Ryder, a Jay resident with children in the district, said that he had noticed issues when one of his kids had been in a class of 19 in the 1st grade. "We're asking for that to be the norm," Ryder said.

"Can you imagine teaching 23 kids to read?" teacher Jenna Cote said, citing a projection that indicated the cuts would result in average class sizes of 23 students at the 1st grade.

The projections indicated that Kindergarten classes would be approximately 17 students, 2nd grade classes would be 19 or 20 students, 3rd grade classes would be 21 or 22 students, 4th grade would be 17 or 18 students, and 5th grade would be 18 or 19 students.

A large number of students spoke in defense of the Digital Arts program, pointing to the limited number of electives available to students. Senior Kim Seitz said that the program had given her self-confidence and provided her with skills that translated into 21st century jobs.

"It allows for creativity beyond the pen and paper," Seitz said. "We're lucky to have [this course] at the high school."

"To take away classes like Digital Arts would be a mistake," Freshman Scott Jackson said. "We live in the 21st century and any job you find now requires this technology."

Other students advocated to keep the threatened sports programs, speaking to their personal success in those sports. The school board asked administrators to look into alternative cuts that could make up the cost of the Digital Arts and sports programs, in the high school and athletics programs respectively.

A smaller number of residents spoke in favor of additional cuts, calling the 3 percent reduction insufficient. Tony Couture, a Jay resident, told the board "you've failed your assignment," referring to a request he made last year that more significant cuts be considered. He said that a 3 percent cut was a "slap in my face," and that a 20 percent cut should be considered.

"This is our albatross, right here in this room, as far as our taxes are concerned," Couture said.

Resident and budget committee member Rick Merill became emotional as he addressed the students, saying that he was sad they had to hear about cuts to their programs but that deeper cuts needed to be considered.

The school board will hold the next budget meeting on March 9 at 6 p.m. in the SMPS gym.