Students team up with local artist to benefit Australian wildlife

FARMINGTON - A creative collaboration between a local artist and students at Foster Career and Technical Education Center will raise money for furry friends affected by recent wildfires in Australia; the project was the brain child of local artist Rhonda LaPierre.

LaPierre has long been drawn to the artwork of native tribes throughout North America, and has modeled much of her own work after the designs of Native American artists. Though she generally works on a large scale process, this project made her focus on producing something that would be easily available to the public.

The result of LaPierre's brainstorm was a design using inspiration from the art of Australian Aboriginals, printed on t-shirts for easy access.

"We had talked in class about doing something to help Australia, and the next day I had a voicemail from Rhonda," Commercial Arts Instructor Elizabeth LeClair said.

LeClair and LaPierre got to work planning the details of the project. LeClair enlisted the help of her first year students for the work- using their skills learned in class to reproduce the original artwork before silk screening them on white t-shirts. The t-shirts will be sold directly through LaPierre, or at Liquid Sunshine on Main Street. Money raised will be sent down under via a wildlife rescue organization.

According to news reports, an estimated 500 million wild animals have perished in the fires, and the ones that have survived face a long road of recovering from severe burns and a dried up landscape. Nearly 12 million acres of land have burned- six times that of the fires that swept California in 2018.

T-shirts will cost $25. For direct sales, contact Rhonda LaPierre at creativeoddities@hotmail.com.