Students throw pies on Pi Day for a cause

STRONG - Students celebrated Pi Day with a very appropriate fundraiser last week, raising money to support a classmate battling cancer.

A coin collection event raised more than $1,300 to donate to a fellow student. The end of the March 16 event culminated with students raising funds for the opportunity to throw pies at their teachers. Second graders and sixth graders raised the most money, $361 and $231 respectively, and threw pies at their teachers, Emily Brittelli and Yolanda Smith.