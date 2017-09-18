Students visit fairgrounds for Agricultural-Environmental Education Day

FARMINGTON - First and fourth graders from across the region swarmed the Farmington Fairgrounds today celebrating the 27th Annual Agricultural-Environmental Education Day.

Cows, sheep, ducks and pigs lounged patiently in their barns as excited kids experienced being with them. For many, it was a rare opportunity for such an up close look at the animals. For others, who are raised on working farms, or have participated in 4-H clubs, the fair is a second home.

The day's agenda wasn't just about petting baby cows, however. As part of the school day, teachers had their students go on an educational scavenger hunt, seeking the answers for questions such as "what do bees use to make honey?" and "approximately how much cider do you get from a bushel of apples?"

As the kids sought their answers, volunteers from various local organizations helped them dig for the information. Displays and demonstrations filled the grounds around the animal barns, all focused on agriculture and the environment. Swarms of kids visited the stations, seeing first hand how to press cider, make paper and what it takes to be a game warden.

"The kids are so excited to be here, and it's great because it works for all different learning styles," Cape Cod Hill School teacher Sarah Ferguson said.