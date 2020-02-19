Sugarloaf announces West Mountain expansion, part of 10-year development plan

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Sugarloaf announced its 10-year plan this week, proposing the development of nearly 450 acres of terrain on West Mountain, new or upgraded lifts, real estate development, technological improvements and other upgrades relating to year-round recreation, according to information released by the resort.

The centerpiece of the 10-year plan, according to the resort, will be a West Mountain expansion that will include a high speed lift transporting skiers and riders from the West Mountain Road to Bullwinkle’s restaurant. Construction on that lift is expected begin in the summer of 2021. The lift will provide access to new alpine trails, snowmaking equipment and an eight-lane tubing park on West Mountain. The new trails will expand the mountain's beginner and intermediate offerings, designed to shift skier traffic off of the SuperQuad lift.

Other proposed additions on West Mountain include a lift-serviced mountain bike park, 75 residential real estate lots and a 450-space parking lot. A renovation of Bullwinkle's is also planned, allowing it to operate through the summer to host wedding and conference guests.

“This will be the most significant project at Sugarloaf since the SuperQuad was built in the mid 1990s,” Sugarloaf General Manager Karl Strand said, as part of a statement released Tuesday. “We’re thankful for leadership of Boyne Resorts, which, over the past 13 years, has helped us get Sugarloaf to a position of growth that allows for development projects like this.”

Planning, permitting and trail cutting associated with the project is expected to begin this summer.

Also planned for this summer is the construction of a 4,600 square foot spa at Sugarloaf Mountain Hotel, the installation of equipment associated with dual-frequency Radio Frequency Identification passes and snowmaking improvements that include a new dam on Caribou Pond, the source of the water used for Sugarloaf's snowmaking. That dam will be the first step in a multi-year effort to improve the resort's snowmaking system, more than doubling the system's pumping capacity.

Other, future improvements in the plan include replacing or upgrading a number of lifts, improvements to the former gondola terminal on the summit of the mountain and a children's center and the construction of a 9-hole short golf course.