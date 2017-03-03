Sugarloaf employee killed in accident on Skidder Trail

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – A 24-year-old Sugarloaf employee from Farmington died this morning after he slid down a mogul trail he was helping prepare for a competition.

According to Sugarloaf spokesperson Ethan Austin, the Farmington resident was preparing a mogul course on the Skidder Trail when the accident occurred. Rated as a double-black-diamond or "Experts Only" trail, the Skidder Trail is located on the central part of the mountain.

The employee was working as part of Sugarloaf’s Competition Center staff at approximately 10 a.m. this morning when he lost his footing and slid down the course, Austin said in a statement released Friday afternoon. Sugarloaf Ski Patrol responded to the scene and transported the employee to the mountain's first aid clinic while performing CPR. NorthStar EMS continued CPR at the clinic, where the employee was eventually pronounced dead.

Austin said that snow conditions on Sugarloaf were described as "loose granular." The employee was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

“Our staff is a close-knit family that cares deeply for one another, and our hearts are with our team member and his family today,” Sugarloaf General Manager Karl Strand said. “Safety is the first priority in everything we do at Sugarloaf and a loss like this is a tremendous blow to all of us."

The name of the employee is being withheld by Sugarloaf at this time to allow his family time to contact relatives and friends. Grief counseling resources have been made available to Sugarloaf employees, Austin said.

Austin noted that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted and will investigate the incident. Additionally, Sugarloaf Ski Patrol will be conducting an investigation into the accident for the mountain.