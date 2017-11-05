Sugarloaf’s 18th Annual Charity Summit welcomes the Dempsey Center as beneficiary

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Sugarloaf Charity Summit, Sugarloaf’s premier fundraising event, will return to the mountain for its eighteenth year on Saturday, January 27, 2018, and this year a portion of the funds raised through raffles, donations, and silent and live auctions will go to the Dempsey Centers – the event’s newest partner and beneficiary.

The Annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit provides an opportunity for Sugarloafers, old and new, to join forces in the fight against cancer with fun and commemorative activities, including the Climb for a Cure, as well as other on-mountain activities, raffles and silent and live auctions. This year, with the addition of the Dempsey Centers, event organizers plan to elevate the event experience with exciting new activities leading up to the Charity Ball in January.

Over the past seventeen years, the Charity Summit has raised nearly $2.5 million for Maine charities, and this year event organizers aim to exceed $225,000 through fundraising efforts.

“The Sugarloaf community is unwavering in its generosity, and nowhere is this more evident than at the Sugarloaf Charity Summit,” said Sugarloaf General Manager Karl Strand. “We’re fortunate to be able to work with great partners in the Maine Cancer Foundation and Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, and we’re excited to welcome the Dempsey Centers on as our newest partner in the event this winter.”

The three beneficiaries are instrumental in providing support services and resources for Mainers impacted by cancer and each will receive a portion of the proceeds from the resort’s signature fundraising event.

The Dempsey Centers are a leader in Quality of Life care for individuals and families impacted by cancer. Founded in Lewiston, Maine by actor Patrick Dempsey, the Dempsey Center provides a personalized, holistic and integrated approach to cancer prevention, education and support. All services are provided at no cost to anyone impacted by cancer regardless of their socioeconomic circumstances or where they receive their medical treatment. For more information, please visit www.dempseycenter.org.

Maine Cancer Foundation is dedicated to reducing cancer incidence and mortality rates in Maine, with 100 percent of funds raised by the Foundation used to benefit the people of Maine. They lead a state-wide effort to advance the most promising and effective cancer-fighting efforts available through a combination of grant-based financial support and coalition building. MCF’s Challenge Cancer 2020 initiative is working to reduce cancer incidence and mortality in Maine 20 percent by 2020 through prevention, screening and early detection, and access to the highest quality care for every Mainer. Learn more at https://mainecancer.org

Named after the late wife of Sugarloafer Peter Webber, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington offers timely access to state-of-the-art digital screening, diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasounds, clinical and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of experts. Services are available in two convenient locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls. For more information on the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center please visit http://mainehealth.org/franklin-community-health- network/services/breast-care.

For more information on the Charity Summit, please visit www.sugarloafcharitysummit.org.

