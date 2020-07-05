Summer creatures

Dawn's early light can give such a treat! Taken in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Goldfinch finally getting to enjoy some sun after a long rain (Photo by Jim Knox)
Two Eastern Phoebes wait for someone to return with food. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Chipping Sparrow feeds its young. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Cat Bird that had just made its Cat sound to help keep other birds away. (Photo by Jim Knox)
just hatched turkey high-stepping toward a wild strawberry plant on my back lawn. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Song Sparrow taking a beak-full of food to its young. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
White-breasted Nuthatch at Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Common Yellowthroat with beak-full of food for its young at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Pine Warbler at Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Bobolink flying over the fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Lilacs photographed in Jay. (Photo by Allison Roundy)
Flowers in Jay. (Photo by Allison Roundy)
Flowers in Jay. (Photo by Allison Roundy)
Three Toms out for a stroll. (Photo by Dennis York)
Eagle eyed stare. (Photo by Dennis York)
Fox pup. (Photo by Dennis York)
Fox pup. (Photo by Dennis York)
Fox pup. (Photo by Dennis York)
Fox pups. (Denis York)
Taken at Boothbay Harbor. (Photo by Isaiah Finn)
Goshawk pictures from Weld. (Photo by Scott Isherwood)
Goshawk pictures from Weld. (Photo by Scott Isherwood)
Goshawk pictures from Weld. (Photo by Scott Isherwood)
White-winged crossbill on top of Mt. Blue in Weld. (Photo by Scott Isherwood)
Fritillary from Center Hill, Weld. (Photo by Scott Isherwood)
Fox in Livermore. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A hungry fox. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Two fox in Livermore. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Stopped for an itch. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Poking his head out of his home. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Coming out of his den. (Photo by Karen Dalot)