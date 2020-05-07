A number of summer events cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

A number of annual summer events have been cancelled in the past week, with organizers citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason.

In the Jay/Livermore Falls area, the Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled, as have the associated services at nearby monuments. Organizers said that the decision was made due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements and after conversations with town offices in Fayette, Jay, Livermore Falls and Livermore. Assistance is being sought to place 1,700 flags at the graves of veterans in 49 local cemeteries.

The annual Tri-Town July 3 Parade, put on by organizers in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls has also been cancelled.

Farmington's traditional July 4 parade, organized by the Farmington Rotary, has also been cancelled. The Rotary remains active and intends to find a way to creatively engage with the community to recognize the day, Rotary spokesperson Lisa Laflin said. The Rotary's annual June yard sale has also been postponed, with the organization hoping to host a similar event in the fall.

The Farmington Falls Fire Co. has cancelled the 2020 Annual Yard Sale and Chicken BBQ to err on the side of caution in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said Thursday. A "bigger and better celebration" is planned for 2021.

The Wilton Blueberry Festival committee already announced last week that it would be postponing the 38th iteration of the town's August festival until 2021. Another major regional draw, the Kingfield POPS Festival held in late June, has also been postponed until the following summer.

The 62nd Phillips Old Home Days 2020 has also been cancelled. Organizers intend to hold the planned 200th birthday celebration of Maine in 2021 from Aug. 14 through Aug. 22. Similarly, this year's Memorial Day Horse Pulls have also been cancelled.