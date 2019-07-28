Summer Fest a hit in downtown Farmington

FARMINGTON - A perfect summer day greeted goers of the annual Summer Fest on Saturday: cool breezes, bright sun and the echo of steel drums provided by the reliable Flash! In the Pans steel drum band. As temperatures climbed into the

nineties, the children's parade marched between vendors down Main Street, dressed in their tropical attire to fit the weather and the theme of "Tropical Paradise."

Hundreds gathered for one of the biggest local events, enjoying the food court, farmer's market, children's area, live music and vendors.

"The town is packed, there's color and noise and it's so much fun. Everything's amazing when it comes together like this," organizer Susun Terese said.

Terese and co-organizer Andy Shattuck have been putting together Summer Fest for the last five years. The event couldn't be pulled off without the generous donations of many businesses, and the support of the Farmington Downtown Association.