Summer Fest: A little rain won’t stop it

FARMINGTON - Celebrating 55 years of summertime fun, Farmington's annual Summer Fest brought crowds to Broadway, Church Street and beyond for a weekend full of activities. Sticking with its historic

Moonlight Madness roots, the festival brought people into the streets to appreciate local businesses, artisans, musicians and foodies of the local community.

"It's amazing. All the vendors look so good today," lead organizer Susun Terese said.

Terese has been leading a small team of organizers for the last four years, dedicating half of her year to bringing the large event together. Despite spotty weather, the weekend brought more than 60 vendors to the downtown area.

"I participated in craft fairs for more than forty years, and I realized the other day that now I'm running one. I love getting the space set up and contacting vendors. It's fun," she said.

The celebration kicked off on Friday with a talent show that brought more than 20 registrants, even with thundershowers.

"There was a downpour on us and people came anyway. My co-organizer commented that even thunder and lightning can't kill our spirit," Terese said.

Most vendors and activities will be finishing up before more predicted rain this evening, but Terese said she is planning to still run the Dreamin' Big Bed Race, even if things get a little soggy. The race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.