Summer Fest: A little rain won’t stop it

Posted by • July 28, 2018 •

Susun Terese, organizer of Summer Fest, stands among the vendors on Broadway.

FARMINGTON - Celebrating 55 years of summertime fun, Farmington's annual Summer Fest brought crowds to Broadway, Church Street and beyond for a weekend full of activities. Sticking with its historic

Hailey Jane of Hailey Jane Creations sells her original Maine-inspired artwork. She can be found at haileyjaneco.com.

Moonlight Madness roots, the festival brought people into the streets to appreciate local businesses, artisans, musicians and foodies of the local community.

"It's amazing. All the vendors look so good today," lead organizer Susun Terese said.

Terese has been leading a small team of organizers for the last four years, dedicating half of her year to bringing the large event together. Despite spotty weather, the weekend brought more than 60 vendors to the downtown area.

"I participated in craft fairs for more than forty years, and I realized the other day that now I'm running one. I love getting the space set up and contacting vendors. It's fun," she said.

Sophie Swain of RootsAdrift sells her handmade sailboat mobiles. She can be found on Etsy at www.etsy.com/shop/RootsAdrift.

The celebration kicked off on Friday with a talent show that brought more than 20 registrants, even with thundershowers.

"There was a downpour on us and people came anyway. My co-organizer commented that even thunder and lightning can't kill our spirit," Terese said.

Most vendors and activities will be finishing up before more predicted rain this evening, but Terese said she is planning to still run the Dreamin' Big Bed Race, even if things get a little soggy. The race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Six-year-old Margaret Bremner won the talent show for her age category with her singing of the National Anthem. She won $50 which she plans to put in her savings account for a trip to the beach. (Photo by Scott Landry)

Natural High Jumble entertains kids in the "Enchanted Forest" version of Meeting House Park.

A line of trolls, gnomes, fairies and wizards march down Broadway heading toward the Enchanted Forest.

A pitcher tries to take down Jason Briggs in the dunk tank in Meeting House Park. The event raised funds for Western Maine Homeless Outreach who will be moving to Main Street this fall.

