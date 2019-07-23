Summer Fest brings bicycle screen printing to Broadway

FARMINGTON - With Summer Fest just days away, festival goers can anticipate a busy weekend of activities, games and entertainment, beginning Friday evening with the annual talent show and free concert held at North Church on High Street.

Saturday morning will kick off with the farmer's market and History Mystery Scavenger Hunt, organized by Farmington Underground. The scavenger hunt of Farmington's history will take place beginning at 9 a.m. with signs up located at Farmington Underground on Broadway. The Children's Parade with the theme of Tropical Paradise, will begin line up at 10:30 a.m. at the Children's Task Force on Church Street. The Dreamin' Big Bed Race will take place at 7 p.m.

The fun will continue through the day with numerous food trucks stationed on Church Street. Artisans and crafters will line Broadway, along with local organizations and non-profits. Many downtown businesses will be offering sales, specials and other perks for the annual festival. Entertainment will be stationed in its usual spot at the end of Broadway, near High Street beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning with the Merry Plinksters. Live music will continue throughout the day, ending with The Sunday Project beginning at 5 p.m. Other entertainment includes a magician, drum circle and new this year: bicycle screen printing.

Hope Rovelto of Little Chair Printing, joining the festival from Portland, will be set up on Broadway from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with her bicycle-powered screen printing and custom Summer Fest 2019 t-shirts. A member of Pickwick Independent Press, Rovelto is a professional screen printer and artist.

For a full schedule of Summer Fest, click here. Find them on Facebook for updates and festival highlights.