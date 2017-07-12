Summer Fest to feature music, races and food

FARMINGTON - On Saturday, July 22, the 54th annual Summer Fest will create a delightful hullabaloo in downtown Farmington.

Main Street, Broadway, Church Street, and Meetinghouse Park will be bustling with tents, flags, music, balloons, food and, of course, people: vendors, exhibitors, performers, local citizens and people from "away;" grown-ups, big kids and multitudes of little children.

One of the most exciting events of this year’s Summer Fest is the Children’s Parade. A small parade last year was a big hit with everyone. This year, the Children’s Task Force has offered to organize and direct the parade. Organizers believe it may be the biggest children’s parade in the state.

"Mermaids and Pirates" is the 2017 theme chosen for the parade. There is no sign-up or entry fee. Just show up at the Task Force at 10:30 a.m. Children may bring wagons, doll carriages, bikes, pets on a leash and instruments. Costumes are highly encouraged. The parade route begins at the Children’s Task Force at 113 Church St, and heads down the alley toward Broadway; all the way down Broadway, crossing Main St, and ending up in the park, where there will be snacks and prizes for everyone. Following the parade, there will be a special “Punch and Judy” Puppet Show in the park, put on by the Shoestring Theater out of Portland.

A 20-page brochure has been distributed throughout the area with details of "Farmington’s Got Talent," (Friday night), "The Great Float Race," the "Dreamin' Big Bed Race," and the Spandits Road Races. It lists the 50-plus exhibitors who will be present on Broadway and Church Street, selling their wares or promoting their businesses all day Saturday. There is a schedule of the more-than-20 musicians who will be playing at four different stations: two on Broadway, one on Church St. and one in the gazebo in the park.

“Flash! In the Pans” is returning this year from Blue Hill, with their 30-member steel drum band. There were rave reviews of their performance last year and it was decided that they will play in the middle of the day on Broadway so that more people can enjoy, and maybe dance to, their incredible music.

Some new features of Summer Fest this year are a Dunk Tank sponsored by Pine Tree Cellular, The Old Crow Band, celebrating their 65th year in Farmington, and adding Church Street to the closed off section of downtown in order to accommodate our growing number of exhibitors.

Events that are becoming great traditions at Summer Fest, in addition to the races, are the Historical Tours given by Paul Mils on the Horse & Wagon Rides, Pie on the Porch, Picnic on the Lawn, Animal Adoptions at Pine Tree Cellular, Farmland Fun at the Pierce House, Elegant Dining al Fresco at the Homestead, the Farmer’s Market, Fire Truck rides and the Farmington Gem Award, among others.

Meetinghouse Park will once again be home to a myriad of children’s activities and games, beginning at 11:30, when the parade arrives at the park. Pirates and Mermaids will be a theme throughout the park.

To sign up for events, please contact Susun at 207-491-5533, or email to susun@minikins.org.