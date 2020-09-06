Summer flies into fall

Canada Geese heading south for the winter. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Black-throated Green Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Magnolia Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Eastern Bluebird in crabapple tree in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Hummingbird at a Jewelweed flower at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
A spikehorn, knee high in grass, in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
A spikehorn and his pal eating apples in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
Moose at Webb lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
Moose at Webb lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
Moose at Webb lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
I think I heard something.... (Photo by Dennis York)
A beaver making waves. (Photo by Dennis York)
The birth of a Hedge BindWeed flower; of the Morning Glory Family. Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A molting adult Tennessee Warbler, Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
The color of another season. (Photo by Jim Knox)
The Academy School tower in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Common Yellowthroat in search of a Worm. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Common Yellowthroat with a fine catch. Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Sun Rise! Wilson Lake, Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A bright colored flower. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A bumble bee on a sunflower. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A fawn. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Craters in the moon. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Eating the hosta. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Enjoying a snack. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Momma and her fawn. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
The family. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
This little frog was in my flowers. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Two fawn. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Nature's wonderful concentric circles! (Photo by Jane Knox)
Hollyhock starting to climb. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Hollyhock starting to climb. (Photo by Jane Knox)