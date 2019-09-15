Summer flying away

Mount Moosilauke. (Paige Plourde)
Mount Avalon. (Paige Plourde)
Sabbaday falls. (Paige Plourde)
A misty cool sunrise on Flagstaff Lake looking at Bigelow. (Robin St. Jean)
A misty cool morning at Flagstaff Lake looking towards East Kennebago Mtn. (Robin St. Jean)
Lincoln’s Sparrow at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Northern Flicker at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Great Blue Heron landing at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Hairy Woodpecker at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Sunrise on Wilson Lake, Wilton. It never gets old to me. (Jim Knox)
Scream is the sound, but it sounds like: "Feed me, feed me!"...a young bald eagle on Wilson Lake. (Jim Knox)
A bee in flight going to a Fox Tail flower for some nectar. (Jim Dwinal)
Male Bald-face hornet on goldenrod. You can tell it is a male from the four white stripes on its abdomen (seen under the leg) and the long antennae. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
The nest where the hornet was born. It is about a foot in diameter. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Cormorants on Webb Lake. (Jim Knox)
Birds of a feather...north Jay. (Jim Knox)
Up close and personal with a baby swallowtail caterpillar. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)