Summer fun time

Little Chip having a wash. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Breeding red-winged blackbird (m) is one of several newcomers to the snack bar along with his female mate, a non-breeding red-winged male, scarlet tanager, and grackles. The usual suspects have remained making it a busy spring after a lull near winter's end.
(Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Red-winged blackbird (f) having a suet breakfast in the woodland snack bar. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
My, what big feet you have, and what long claws, too. Little Red happily posing. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Non-breeding red-winged blackbird (m). Notice the pale wing bars and scaly appearance. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Rose-breasted grosbeak (m) and his mate have become snack bar regulars. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Breeding scarlet tanager (m) is a first time visitor to the snack bar along with his mate and another breeding male. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Scarlet tanager are easy to spot in deciduous trees. Not so much in conifers.
(Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Indigo bunting (m) having a quick snack. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Male American Redstart in our yard in this morning in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Dew on Forsythia against a cobalt blue sky. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Magnolia Warbler, Perham Stream Birding Trail, East Madrid. (Photo by Steve Muise)
A nest full of robins near my front door! (Photo by Dennis York)
A Bald Eagle picked up on a trail camera in Vienna. Photo by Nate Paling)
Feeding time in Wilton. (Photo by C. Tappan)
Yellow Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Rose-breasted Grosbeak at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Baltimore Oriole at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Deer at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Northern Waterthrush at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Magnolia Warbler in the woods of Wilton. (Photo by Thomas Oliver)
Lilac season: pathway to the water, New Meadows River. (Photo by Jane Knox)
While Moms away the Kits will play in Wilton! (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Purple Finch sings for its mate in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Scarlet Tanager checks out some suet in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A female Yellow Throat in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
An Indigo Bunting stops long enough for a picture. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Moxie Falls one of the tallest single vertical drops in Maine. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)
Houston Brooks Falls near Bingham, Me. it is a beautiful cascading water falls of 32 ft. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)
A Indigo Bunting came for a visit today at our feeder. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)
A gray Cat Bird came to drink from our bird bath. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)
Today a Blue Jay posed for a photo. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)
Photographers, you've outdone yourselves this week -- such a collection of the beauties of Maine! Thank you for sharing them with us.
Every one did fantastic taking the pictures of everyone! Thank you so much, you do everything wonderful for all of us.