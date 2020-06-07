Summer has bloomed

Suddenly summer on Flying Pond. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Calves play while the adults graze in Vienna. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
An orange-belted bumble bee gathers pollen on salvia. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Kaleidoscopes of swallowtail butterflies have been landing on dirt roads to 'puddle' or absorb salt and minerals from the sand. Here, just one feeds on a lilac bush. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Mrs. Black Duck took her eight welll behaved ducklings on an afternoon outing in Vienna. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Showing off my beautiful blue colors. (Karen Dalot)
Look at the magnificent colors on this tree swallow. (Karen Dalot)
Enjoying the sunshine. (Karen Dalot)
Enjoying the lilacs. (Karen Dalot)
Eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly. (Karen Dalot)
Deer on route 17. (Karen Dalot)
An inflight hummingbird. (Karen Dalot)
A very stunning red ruby throated hummingbird. (Karen Dalot)
A tree swallow. (Karen Dalot)
A purple iris. (Karen Dalot)
A indigo bunting bird. (Karen Dalot)
A hungry hummingbird. (Karen Dalot)
A hummingbird. (Karen Dalot)
A deer. (Karen Dalot)
A cardinal. (Karen Dalot)
A bee on a marigold. (Karen Dalot)
These irises stand in a straight line of royalty along the road. (Jane Knox)
My honey suckle bushes have spread like wild fire and also have an intoxicating aroma. (Jane Knox)
What a delicate aroma my lilacs give off so I have them all around the house. The initial lilac bush came from a yard in Farmington. (Jane Knox)
Glad this bee found this rose. I have roses all around the house to keep the bee population healthy and expanding. Plant a rose! (Jane Knox)
A Jack in the pulpit. (Dennis York)
Eagle at Crowell's pond. (Dennis York)
Someone who likes dandelions! (Dennis York)
Bull Moose in Weld. (Dennis York)
Quail in Weld. (C. Tappan)