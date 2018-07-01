Summer on the move

A female Mallard. (Laura Ganz)
A male Wood Duck perched on a branch in Industry. (Laura Ganz)
A female Wood Duck perched on a branch in Industry. (Laura Ganz)
Cedar Waxwing eating strawberries in my backyard in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Hooded Merganser female on Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Tom Oliver)
Female Tree Swallow feeding young in my backyard in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Female Bobolink flying over the fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Black-throated Blue Warbler at Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Tom Oliver)
A camera shy buck in Weld. (Dennis York)
Turkeys on rt 142 in Weld. (Dennis York)
A doe on a foggy morning in Weld. (Dennis York)
A moose in the mist. (Dennis York)
A buck by a birch in Weld. (Dennis York)
A doe on a foggy morning in Weld. (Dennis York)
Looks like another Hot day on the way! Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A Rose-breasted Grosbeak shows me his good side. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A mother's love is always close at hand! A Gray Fox and her young. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Two Gray Fox Kits, looking to get into trouble maybe? (Tom Oliver)
Sunset over North Pond. (Jane Knox)
Maine in the summer. (Jane Knox)
Roses, Robert Frost fences, and stone walls. (Jane Knox)
Lupines. (Jane Knox)
Lupines. (Jane Knox)
Watch out for loon and chicks and keep fishing gear lead free and far away from wildlife. If you lose it, please find it.
Papa Loon with his chick safely onboard went for a long, early morning swim. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Loon fell soon asleep on Papa feeling safe and loved. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mama Loon took a turn swimming about with Little L, too. Interestingly, I never saw them switch places and I had my camera trained on them. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A nesting loon in a channel leading into large lake will make it difficult follow this little one's growth after hatching. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Papa Loon straightened his feathers after diving for food while taking a break from nest duty. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Peaches and cream rose in my garden. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A perfect waterlily on a perfect morning on Lake Minnehonk. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A long-horned bee (Melissodes bimaculata) on Bishop Weed flower. This is likely a male. This kind of bee is solitary. The female does all the work for the next generation. She makes a long cavity in the soil and then lays the first egg. During the day she collects food to put next to the egg, then seals it all with dirt. At a rate of an egg a day, she fills the cavity then starts another. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Once again I'm watching all pictures & "THANK you all so much for doing so well all the time ;-)
Beautiful pictures, love the birds and wildlife, Thanks to all..
Thank you for all the beautiful pictures that you share every week.
Beauty, humor, and a sense of who we are, right here! Thank you, photographers.