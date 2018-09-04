Summer readers helping out dogs and cats

WILTON - For many kids, summer is a season of relaxing, having fun and not thinking about things like reading, writing and math. But for the 30 kids who participated in the Wilton Free Library Children's Summer Reading Program, books were the name of the game.

Children's librarian Cassie Savage said she has never had as many participants as she did this summer. The program presents the kids with a list of goals that primarily revolve around reading and literacy, though Savage said she added in some "acts of kindness" as well for some variety.

Summer reading programs are a common thing at public libraries, often with prize incentives for the kids. But after attending a conference earlier in the year, Savage decided to try something different.

"Every goal they accomplished earned them 5 points that they could use to "purchase" items for the Franklin County Animal Shelter. I kept having to refill our supplies, the kids were reaching their goals so fast," Savage said.

The library recently hosted an ice cream social to celebrate the hard work of their readers, and to officially hand off the donation to FCAS staff. Each kid also won a movie theater ticket for completing their goal sheet.

"It was great to be giving something back. The kids participated more when they weren't earning things for themselves," Savage said.

Savage said she plans to run the program in a similar way next summer, possibly choosing a different beneficiary such as a local food pantry or the homeless shelter.

"I like contributing to that mindset and sending them in that direction in life," she said.