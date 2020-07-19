Summer skies

Comet NEOWISE over Horseshoe Pond. (Photo by Dorothy Thayer)
Coment Neowise, seen from Mosher Hill Road, on July 15. Reports indicate that Neowise will be closest to earth on July 22. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Comet Neowise appearing to intersect a contrail, seen from Mosher Hill Road, on July 15. See Comet Neowise in the North/Northwest sky, locate the Big Dipper just when the stars start to shine after sunset, and look down to the right. Binoculars help for a good view. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Beaver in Wilson Stream at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Female Hairy Woodpecker at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Yellow-billed Cuckoo flying over the fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Belted Kingfisher flying over the wetlands at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Wood Duck in the wetlands at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
House Wren in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Belted Kingfishers on a snag over Wilson Stream in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Roadside Ruffed grouse. (Photo by Dennis York)
Turkeys in the sun. (Photo by Dennis York)
A doe in a field of clover. (Photo by Dennis York)
A young buck and a turkey meet on the edge of a road. (Photo by Dennis York)
Wild blueberries are ripe now. (Photo by Dennis York)
Crows in the fog. (Photo by Dennis York)
Taken at Acadia. (Photo by Stephanie Flanagan)
A posing dragonfly (Photo by Stephanie Flanagan)
A bee on a marigold (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A marigold after the rain. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Home sweet home. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Look at my ears. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Geese in the grass (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Sun rays and a beautiful sky (Photo by Karen Dalot)
It was a fine day to be a loon on Minnehonk Lake. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Unaware of the rest of the world, loons offer a look at peace. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Loon eggs up close. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
If you've ever wondered how loons hold onto fish underwater look closely. They have sharp rearward facing projections on the roof of their mouths and tongues to hold the slippery fish in place. They open and close their mouths on the nest to stay cool in the heat, which is how I was able to get the shot, much like a dog pants rather than showing misinterpreted aggression. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A turtle suns itself on a nesting platform. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
The sun sets over a Chesterville garden. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Twilight over Egypt Pond. I will surmise that the colors resulted from atmospheric dust or a plane contrail in front of or behind wispy clouds. It was one of the unexpected surprises that come with astrophotography. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Although I didn't see Neowise, the only reason I was out at night at the edge of a pond with bats flying ovehead, the night sky had plenty to offer with an abundance of stars. My search for Neowise continues. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
The copious moisture recently has produced some fungi the size of apples. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)