Summer treasures

As always, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption, your name and town of residence to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
I take these shots myself with my 300x zoom lens here on Wilson Lake, either from our house, or from our pontoon boat. (DeJanine Quimby/Wilton)
Treasures on the other Maine, the coast: Boy Scout Beach, North Haven Island. If you're one of the folks who have never had the chance to see the ocean, it's time to go and see a whole other world. (Jane Naliboff)
At low tide, a lovely sand bar appears allowing one to walk to Boy Scout Island from Boy Scout beach on North Haven Island. Of course one must be mindful of the tide or you might end up there for much longer than anticipated. (Jane Naliboff)
Barred Owl sat perfectly still on a branch in a Chesterville bog for picture day. Of course it waited for the one second I looked down to fly off. Maybe next time. (Jane Naliboff)
If you've ever wondered what a loon chick's adorable foot looked like close up, here's your chance. It's called foot wagging and is done by chicks and adults to warm up a foot after being in the water for long periods of time. (Jane Naliboff)
Liatris blooming now is wonderful for attracting butterflies to gardens. (Jane Naliboff)
When little loon suddenly, just like that, needed a nap, Papa patiently watched over her/him. (Jane Naliboff)
Up close with a fritillary sipping its energy drink. (Jane Naliboff)
A family of geese finishing up their evening snack before heading across Torsey Pond for the night. (Jane Naliboff)
The odd duck in the family. (Jane Naliboff)
Rocks abound on Boy Scout Beach, North Haven Island. (Jane Naliboff)
Up front with a fritillary while it sips its lunch. Hummingbirds, unlike butterflies, have four tiny tongues at the end of their tongue and must lap their nectar. No sipping for them as most of us have always believed. A recent study was conducted by a scientist who created specialized equipment to photograph a hummer eating. Cool stuff. (Jane Naliboff)
Sunset on Torsey Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Another view of Boy Scout Beach at low tide. (Jane Naliboff)
Ruffed Grouse on the roadside. (Dennis York)
Rabbit with a tick on it's nose and in it's ear. (Dennis York)
Nice buck in Wilton. (Dennis York)
A friendly skunk in Weld. (Dennis York)
After the rain. (Pat Blanchard)
Pickerel frog retreating to the woods in the heat. (Pat Blanchard)
Queens Ann Lace about to be touched by the early morning sun. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
An Immature Osprey takes a test flight from his nest. Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park, Freeport. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
This Immature Osprey landed on some ledges (he didn't think he could fly from this point.) Adults over head tried to get him to fly. After a few hours he did return. Freeport, Maine. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A Painted Lady showing some nice colors. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Goldenrod mix bring us some colors of summer. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Bumblebee on clover. (Tom Oliver)
A darner dragonfly. (Tom Oliver)
A Black-and-White Warbler. (Tom Oliver)
A Painted Lady butterfly. (Tom Oliver)
A Bobolink. (Tom Oliver)
Bees take advantage of the sweetness they find in these Globe Thistles. Despite its name, this plant is not a thistle, rather, it's a member of the aster family.
Temps might be balmy, but Mainers know it won't be long...
Keep looking up! (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Morning Fog, Caribou, Maine. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Hummingbird clearwing moth. (Pat Blanchard)