The chickadees have returned from their summer holiday. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A grackle's vantage point at woods' edge. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
All roads lead to apples. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Autumn's ivy league. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Fall blew in. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Lunchtime for ewe. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Fall on the farm. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little gray eats acorns on the spot. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip poses at home for school picture day. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
How many acorns can Little Chip fit into his spandex-like cheek pouches? (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A white breasted nuthatch deciding where to find the best food. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A tufted titmouse with a snack. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Summer's end: Taylor Pond, West Mt. Vernon. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Fall on the Kennebec River in Hallowell. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Waiting on the Kennebec. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Palm Warbler in flight in crabapple tree in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Tennessee Warbler in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
White-crowned Sparrow in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
young Bald Eagle landing in pine tree at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Blue Jay in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Yellow-rumped Warbler in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Adult Bald Eagle in flight over the fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Chipmunk getting ready for winter. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Round Pond fall. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Kees falls autumn. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Metal bridge over wild river. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Pumpkins on a rock wall in Livermore Falls. (Photo by Dennis York)
Turkeys in a stubble field in Livermore Falls. (Photo by Dennis York)
Prime pumpkin picking in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
An owl in fall leaves. (Photo by Dennis York)
Water's edge where nature is always in full glory. (Photo by Jane Knox)
All dressed up in fall colors. (Photo by Jane Knox)