Sunday incident on Knowlton Corner Road leads to arrests, charges

FARMINGTON - Two men were arrested Sunday in connection with an incident that occurred on the Knowlton Corner Road, with a Farmington man facing charges of aggravated assault, threatening with a firearm and drug possession.

On Monday. Dec. 6 at 12:10 p.m., police responded to a call from a Knowlton Corner Road address. In an affidavit filed with the Franklin County court system, Farmington Police Sgt. Michael Lyman reported that the call was made by a woman who told dispatchers that two other female relatives were being held hostage by "Roger," who had four firearms and had told them that he would "shoot them if he hears sirens." Lyman also wrote that he was able to speak directly with the caller, who told him that Roger had choked both women as well as threatened them. She also described a black Mercedes that had picked up one of the women on Saturday.

Lyman indicated in his affidavit that while speaking with the caller, he observed a black Mercedes with Massachusetts plates coming from the direction of the Knowlton Corner Road address. In a statement, police said that Lyman, Officer Ethan Boyd and Officer Jeffrey Brann stopped the vehicle, with Boyd's K9 Hook indicating the presence of drugs. Police located wax paper with a yellow/brown substance inside during a preliminary search; that was suspected to consist of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine.

The operator of the vehicle, Martin Ryder, 19 of Maynard, Mass., was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a Class C felony. One of the two women that had been allegedly assaulted and threatened was found inside. The vehicle was impounded, police said, pending further investigation.

A second woman, identified by police as the second victim of an assault, was found at the Knowlton Corner Road residence. Police also made contact with Roger Gomes, 41 of Farmington, eventually arresting him on a warrant relating to a failure to appear complaint. Gomes has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, both Class B felonies with one of the two counts alleging the crime against a family or household member; one count of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, also a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic violence assault, assault, unlawful possession of a scheduled drugs and violating the conditions of release.

The aggravated assault charges stem from allegations that Gomes choked both women, while the threatening charge relates to Gomes allegedly placing the victim in fear of imminent bodily injury with a firearm. In total, four firearms were located in the residence when it was searched by police with a warrant as well as a small baggie of a substance that police believe is heroin. The firearm charge relates to Gomes' felony conviction for unlawful trafficking in 2009.

Both women refused treatment at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Interim Police Chief Shane Cote said.

FPD indicated that police were assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Maine State Police and the Maine Warden Service during the investigation.