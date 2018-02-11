Sunnier days

A red squirrel a gray squirrel, and a deer share the feeder in Weld. (Dennis York)
'Ice-land' sunrise/Caribou (Jennifer Ellsworth)
The mischief making red squirrel has never been on my good side but couldn't help give him something to eat because he looked so in need. (Jane Knox)
A woodpecker checks out a sign in Weld. (Dennis York)
Last light of the day/Presque Isle (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Remnants of seasons past. (Jane Knox)
Snowy scene/Caribou (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Bluejay is always willing to share the suet log with Miss Red Bellied Woodpecker. (Jane Naliboff)
This very tiny nest was attached to a thin branch, low to the ground, in the woods. (Jane Naliboff)
Snow globe. (Jane Naliboff)
The first sparrow I've seen all fall and winter. (Jane Naliboff)
It looks like these two might be planning a family come spring. The Tom's are getting frisky.(Jane Naliboff)
It's so convenient to have your coat available at all times in case of snow or rainstorms. Wearing fur is OK when it's your own. (Jane Naliboff)
Bluejay made a perfect catch. (Jane Naliboff)
Territorial squabbling or a philosophical discussion? (Jane Naliboff)
Three turkeys, out of the flock of 13, walking at sunrise to the snack bar after the storm. (Jane Naliboff)
Female hairy woodpecker ready for lift off. (Jane Naliboff)
An adorable flying squirrel had its days and nights confused. They're nocturnal, but there it was, eating under a bird feeder, unafraid of me and the feeder's owner. (Jane Naliboff)
Chickadee sunning on fresh snow. (Jane Naliboff)
Red Squirrel uses natural home security. (Jane Naliboff)
Dark eyed junco enjoying some sun on fresh snow. (Jane Naliboff)