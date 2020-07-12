These plants are from a collection of Echevaria (commonly called Hens & Chickens) that grow in a dis garden. (Gil Rile)
(Gil Riley)
(Gil Riley)
(Gil Riley)
Bell shaped Clematis. (Gil Riley)
(Gil Riley)
First of the lilies from our pond. (Gil Riley)
(Gil Riley)
Old fashion Hollyhocks. (Gil Riley)
(Gil Riley)
False sunflower....”Sunstruck", with honey bee. (Gil Riley)
Mother nature tries to protect her young! A fawn lays flat down, trying to hide so you will not see her. Wilton (Jim Knox)
A purple finch trying to hide, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
The perfect roof from the rain, for a spider. (Jim Knox)
A Great Blue Heron stops near enough for a picture. Wayne (Jim Knox)
The Great Blue shows me its fine feathers. Wayne. (Jim Knox)
Beautiful colors. (Karen Dalot)
In flight. (Karen Dalot)
Red winged blackbird. (Karen Dalot)
Showing off some wings. (Karen Dalot)
Silhouette. (Karen Dalot)
Safe and sound. (Karen Dalot)
This is the third turtle that we have rescued from the road this year. (Karen Dalot)
Turtle. (Karen Dalot)
Nature mirrors itself. Small bright suns reflect our really hot sun. (Jane Knox)
Hollyhocks starting their ascent to the sky. (Jane Knox)