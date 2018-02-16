Superintendent committee seeks survey input, interview panelists

FARMINGTON - The Superintendent Search Committee is seeking individuals interested in serving on an interview panel as Regional School Unit 9 seeks to hire its next top administrator. A survey is also being made available to gather information that will assist the district in selecting the next superintendent.

Superintendent Tom Ward announced his retirement at the end of 2017, effective June 2018. The school board is using Maine School Management Association, a nonprofit that provides services to Maine school districts, to assist the district with a number of aspects of the search for the next superintendent. The district intends to be in the final stages of the search process by mid-April.

One step in the process is the creation of an interview panel, made up of staff members, parents of students and community members. Anyone interested in participating on that panel should provide their information to RSU 9's Cindy Dixon at cdixon@mtbluersd.org.

Specifically, those interested would need to commit to being available for the following dates: Tuesday, March 6; Wednesday, March 14; Thursday, March 15; Friday, March 16; Monday, March 19; Thursday, March 22; and Friday, March 23, 2018. While the final schedule may not include all of those dates, would-be participants must be available from 4 p.m. on each day. The schedule will be determined and distributed to the final interview committee participants before March 6.

Those interested on being on the committee should briefly answer the following questions:

1. Why do you want to be on the interview committee?

2. What expertise or experience(s) can you bring to the process?

3. What is your understanding of confidentiality in the hiring process?

4. Identify which group you belong to: a Mt. Blue RSD staff, parent or community member.

5. Contact information, including name, mailing address, town of residence, phone number and e-mail address.

Responses emailed to Dixon should include the words "Interview Committee" in the subject line. Hard copies can also be mailed to Dixon at 129 Seamon Road, Suite 2, Farmington, ME 04938, if preferred.

The search committee will evaluate responses and choose participants at the beginning of March, so all responses are required to be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. Those not selected to be on the committee would be notified before March 6.

Those interested in offering input for the process may also fill out a short survey designed to assist the committee. All responses are anonymous.

Click here to take survey. Responses will be accepted until Friday, March 2.