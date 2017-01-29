Survival of the fittest

Looking back at you. (Kelly Dilello/New Sharon)
A downy woodpecker. (Kelly Dilello/New Sharon)
This winter has been hard on the deer herd when it comes to food. Ears back and standing tall, this pair is ready to fight in Rangeley. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Pine grosbeaks visit my front yard. This juvenile male pine grosbeak with its red/ pinkish head reaches out for some fruit from a flowering crab tree. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Along with the pine grosbeaks, a flock of robins show up to get some fruit too. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Restless winter sky. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Nothing like hunkering down in a heated fish house with a chilly sunset peeping through your window. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
January in Maine. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Last summer's hydrangea caught some of last week's sleet. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Sleet is never comfortable bouncing off of your head of feathers. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
With possession of the feeder, squirrel wasn't bothered by the sleet. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Business has really picked up at the snack bar. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Penobscot Bay was anything but friendly yesterday at sunset. High winds and rough seas were unforgiving. Holding on to the rope and side rail, I and my camera made it back to the car. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
North Haven harbor at the ferry landing. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
North Haven is free from snow. Personally I prefer snow. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Every morning from one to 24 turkeys join me at tea time. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
It looks like there are other "birds" that enjoy the fine fruit of the crab tree as well in Rangeley. (Jim Knox/Wilton)