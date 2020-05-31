Surviving the heat

Sometimes moose are hard to spot. (Dennis York)
Is turkey season over yet? (Dennis York)
Butterflies on the beach. (Dennis York)
A Cedar waxwing. (Dennis York)
The eagle has landed. (Dennis York)
Sometimes they stand in the open eating leaves. (Dennis York)
Three blue jays playing in the back yard. (Susan Boyce Wiles)
All along the highway we're met with burst of purple, pink and white. (Jane Knox )
Crab apple tree in full bridal bloom. (Jane Knox)
Azeleas radiating in the early morning sun. (Jane Knox)
Little Chip helps himself to a sugary drink. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Rangeley Lake (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
An Indigo Bunting briefly stopped in to refuel. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A happy event. (G. Marianne Heinrich-Perry)
Observed this "Happy Event " in our our backyard in Readfield yesterday. There are still, thankfully, at least a few insects remaining in our environment! (G. Marianne Heinrich-Perry)
A hummingbird enjoying this pink azalea. Wilton (Jim Knox)
More in-flight tiger swallowtail butterflies. (Jim Knox)
A tiger wwallowtail butterfly on the move. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A juvenile Indigo Bunting showing its colors. Wilton (Jim Knox)
A loon at Hills Pond. (Jim Knox)
An early morning swim by a male wood duck. Wilton. (Jim Knox)