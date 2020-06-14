Sweet summertime

Blackburnian Warbler at Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Tom Oliver)
Bobolink at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Mallard with young at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Northern Parula warbler near the outlet of Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Tom Oliver)
Deer at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Hooded Merganser with young at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
A doe with her fawn; something tells me that her fawn missed the message about getting all the way down! Mt Vernon, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A chipping sparrow takes on a pink glow while sitting in an Azalea Bush. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A hummingbird that looks upset over something. (Jim Knox)
A hen turkey and her chick keep an eye out for trouble. (Dennis York)
A doe kicks up her heels. (Dennis York)
Turtles are everywhere. (Dennis York)
Minnows in a clear stream. (Dennis York)
Working hard to keep the chicks fed. (Dennis York)
Summer fleeting by! Lilacs almost gone and now roses everywhere. A Farmington species. (Jane Knox)
Blackberry bushes have taken over our wooded road (Jane Knox)
Rhododendrons are at their peak. Can anything top that later in the summer? (Jane Knox)
Another shot of the French lilac. (Jane Knox)
The French Lilac comes a bit later and is more delicate in size and color than the regular lilac. (Jane Knox)
Beginning of the Lilly summering in Maine varying in color and size all summer long. (Jane Knox)
Right in that rose bush is where a couple of Cat birds build their nest every summer (Jane Knox)
Male loon rises up for feather straightening in Egypt Pond after diving for breakfast. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Mrs. Black duck waits for her brood of seven to arrive for a nap on the shore of the Kennebec River in Hallowell after foraging for food in the chilly water. Notice her olive green bill compared to the orange bill of a female mallard which is key to identification. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
All tucked in and roasty toasty it's nap time for the Black Duck brood of seven on the rocky Kennebec shore. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Grooming time for a black duckling after foraging in the Kennebec.(Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Colorful Mr. Mallard grooms on the shore of the Kennebec River. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Mrs. Mallard readies herself and her brood for a cozy nap in tall grass along the Kennebec in Hallowell. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Reflections complete fish sculptures on the shore of Egypt Pond. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Song sparrow on the shore of the Kennebec River in Hallowell. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
(M) House sparrow near the Kennebec River in Hallowell. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Ant with its catch on a nectar covered peony. The ants show up to enjoy the sweet nectar on the buds, but have nothing to do with the peonies' development. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
It's twins for the robin family. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Butter-flight (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Up close and personal with a Yellow Swallowtail proboscis, much like a paper towel-lined straw, used for sipping nectar. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Callosamia Promethea moth. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Up close with dragonfly's face. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Dragonfly on geranium (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Female ruby throated humming bird enjoys last call for an after dinner drink. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
The goldfinches met up for a morning drink at the local watering hole. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip stops, looks, and listens before scoping out some leafy greens. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip's balanced dinner included fresh green grass. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip added fresh clover for his dinner salad. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Rosy Maple Moth (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Eagle flying over the Kennebec River in Hallowell. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)