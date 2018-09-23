Taking flight

When a Red-tailed Hawk takes flight, you sure can tell it's not a Chickadee. Taken in Farmington. (Jim Knox)
A Red-tailed Hawk looking over a field for rodents in Farmington, (Jim Knox)
Trying to catch a boat ride! A Double crested Cormorant on Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
The sun rises on Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Sunset at Chase Pond in northern Franklin County. (Robin St. Jean)
Chase Pond at sunset, behind a with flag. (Robin St. Jean)
Shorebird migration is tapering off but you can still see a few birds that have not left. Here are two tiny Least Sandpipers no doubt on the way South along the coast. In my tidal mudflats this pair goes up and down looking for some morsel at water's edge. The male has brownish gray plumage. (Jane Knox)
You can see how well they blend in with the shore line. Good that I was sitting on a log a few feet a way. (Jane Knox)
This photo shows their distinctive yellowish green legs. (Jane Knox)
The sandpipers did not seem to fear passerbys . Glad he or she made a visit to my shore. (Jane Knox)
Thanks, Jim & Robin! Great catch on the hawk.