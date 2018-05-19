Tales for sale at the annual Literacy Volunteers Giant Book Sale and Festival

FARMINGTON - The annual Literacy Volunteers Giant Book Sale and Festival received a face lift this year, with a tidier presentation, more vendors and a higher quality selection of books, according to board chair Sally Speich.

The event, which raises money for Literacy Volunteers, has become a favorite of local book collectors and readers alike- this year offering roughly 9,000 tales for sale. Books are gathered by volunteers in the days leading up to the sale and include rare finds, such as a first addition John Steinbeck novel in this year's collection. According to Speich, volunteers sifted through 400 boxes of books, all donated within the past three days.

"We were a little pickier this year. We are trying to offer better quality books and we got a lot of appreciative feedback on that," Speich said.

Part of the reason, she said, is that the sale has put an extra emphasis on the 'festival' side of things and organizers wanted to make room for the vendors and special events. This year's sale included live music by the Merry Plinksters and Chinese flute music by Eddy Youen, as well as a shadow puppet show and the Western Maine Storytellers, an origami workshop, science projects for kids, literacy-based games and a book signing with local author Sarah Carlson. As always, the sale offered a bake sale and outdoor BBQ with Fred and Matilda's famous petting zoo.

"It's also just about getting books out into the community, and networking with people who want to volunteer to tutor," Speich said.

Literacy Volunteers works throughout Franklin and Somerset Counties to pair tutors with low-literate adults. The one on one team works to build confidence in not only reading and writing, but math and technology as well.

"There is just a lot of literacy passion here today, and it shows up in a lot of different ways," Director Barbara Averill said.

The event will take place again on Sunday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elk's Lodge at 120 School Street in West Farmington.

For more information on Literacy Volunteers click here.

Look for the next Giant Book Sale and Festival scheduled to take place during the Jay Pumpkin Festival this fall. The organization will again be offering high quality and rare to find books for sale, as well as welcoming the public to their new classroom space at Spruce Mountain Adult Education.