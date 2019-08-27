Taste & Take offers fresh produce, ideas for local residents

FARMINGTON - A collaboration between local area farmers and the Healthy Community Coalition is bringing free, fresh produce to Meetinghouse Park each week.

For the past few weeks, HCC staff and volunteers have been setting up boxes of fruit and vegetables in the park gazebo on Tuesday, alongside flyers describing different ways to store, prepare and cook fresh produce. They've also been advertising Maine Harvest Bucks, a state program that allows people to use SNAP benefits and EBT cards to purchase additional food at farmer's markets, as well as the Hope Harvest Garden at Franklin Memorial.

It's all part of an effort to promote healthy food options for local area residents, as well as familiarize them with farmer's markets. According Grace Hansen, a University of Maine at Farmington senior who is interning with HCC, the program draws roughly 50 customers to the gazebo every Tuesday. It benefits local residents who can pick up fruits and vegetables as well as the participating farms that sell their produce to the program.

Tuesday's selection included goods from Berry Fruit Farm in Livermore Falls and Riverweb Farm in Avon. Grant funding through SNAP-Ed - the education component of the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - pays the farmers for their extra crops for the Taste & Take program.

It is one of several initiatives being overseen by HCC's SNAP-Ed program coordinator, Laura Quynn. She also teaches cooking classes in local schools, anything to get more fruits and vegetables into the hands of people that need them.

"They're so important for their health," Quynn said, noting that most Americans ate far less than the recommended five servings a day. "It ties in with health problems, with cancer prevention, with diabetes, with all sorts of things."

That issue also drew Hansen to the HCC internship. She said it was unfortunate that a person could be denied healthy food options like fresh produce due to low income. Programs that provided greater access to farmer's markets, such as Taste & Take or the Harvest Bucks, could help fill a need within the community, she said.

Taste & Take will be at the Meetinghouse gazebo next Tuesday, Sept. 3, beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 1 p.m., although produce tends to go quickly.

During the Farmington Fair, the event will likely be folded into HCC's events at the fairgrounds, Quynn said. Moving forward, interested people should check HCC's Facebook page for week-to-week details.

Farmington Farmers' Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the district court parking lot at 129 Main Street. More details about the Harvest Bucks program can be seen here.