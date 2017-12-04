Teachers Lounge Mafia: Life is funny

FARMINGTON - A lot has changed in the past 10 years for the crew of Teachers Lounge Mafia: babies, promotions, new apartments, marriages, getting braces taken off...in fact, each one of the funny-minded friends are in totally different points in life.

"Except Jeff," they say.

Jeff Bailey nods.

But even as a whole the group has seen a lot of change. Which includes Bailey. From their first comedic huddle in the living room of a vacant apartment to their 10th anniversary, close-to-sold-out show this Saturday- Teachers Lounge Mafia is not what it used to be.

"We're more consistent now. There were a lot of early shows where we'd just have to laugh and say well, that one was for them. Now we can recognize when things aren't going well and we can handle it. And we can laugh at it," Kyla Wheeler said.

Wheeler helped start TLM after four years of Dan Ryder's high school improv group- Curtain Raisers. After graduating from Mt. Blue, Wheeler and Ryder realized they didn't want to stop being funny together. Ryder wanted to do more than coach, and Wheeler wanted to do more than be the funny friend at a party.

Together they recruited Bailey and Natalie Simmons, recognizing their quick humors as special. Others came and went, but the core was always there.

"At first we rehearsed religiously every week. We spent hours and hours together. Then I had a baby. Which messed it all up," Simmons said. "The first time we got paid we didn't even know what to do."

"Yeah, and it was just your mom paying us," Wheeler said.

When the comedians met Phil Hobby several years later they convinced him that the two-hour drive from Westbrook would be worth it.

"We first met Phil at a festival. It was one of our "bad shows," back when they felt like the end of the world. Jeff yelled at an audience member. Natalie and Kyla cried. I think I punched a wall. Meanwhile, Phil was killing it with the group he was in," Ryder said.

Hobby didn't take much convincing. He saw the invite as an honor- a chance to perform with people he saw as reliably funny and always committed to having a good show.

"Well if Phil is gonna get sentimental, I am too! It's been 10 years with some of my favorite people," Simmons said.

The others all nod, agreeing with the sentiment but not wanting to get too cheesy (they're saving that for Saturday's show. They also mentioned flamboyant pants, sequins and campfire songs.)

They share stories of their worst shows, of flat tires along the way- situations they can laugh about now. And somehow they have always managed to snag a take away- inspiration for a character or a gem of a joke to use later on.

"We find little bits of inspiration everywhere. When we're tired and silly. Like someone who gets REALLY excited about sandwiches," Bailey said.

They all crack up at this and agree you had to be there, as is the case with most of their routines.

"I've always remembered something Dan told me in the very beginning," Simmons said. "Life is funny. Improv is the funniest when it's true."

This Saturday's show will celebrate not only the 10-year anniversary of Franklin County's funniest crew, but also the good work of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. Sponsored by Robert Sillanpaa & Sons Logging, the show will take place two nights- Friday Dec. 8 and Saturday Dec. 9 both beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday's show will be held at the North Church in Farmington and Saturday's show will be at Temple Stream Theater in Temple. Tickets are $10 and are going fast. They can be bought at uwtva.org.