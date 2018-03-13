Temple approves raise for deputy fire chief, elects new selectman

TEMPLE - Voters gathered at the town hall Monday evening to discuss the proposed 2018 budget and to choose two new town officials - one selectman and a road commissioner.

David Lovejoy was voted in as the town's newest selectman, taking Kevin White's three-year seat while Road Commissioner Toby Hellgren was reelected for another two year term.

The amount of $32,200 was passed to pay town officers, with selectmen recommending a $1,000 raise to Fire Department Chief George Andrews. Andrews moved to decline the raise, amending the article to read that $1,000 gets paid to Deputy Chief Wayne Tuttle. The article passed as amended.

"It's not the department you knew in the 70s. Wayne keeps things going and he deserves this pay. The only way I can make things happen is with his help and the others," Andrews said.

Voters passed another article against one of the selectmen recommendations, keeping the 3 percent discount for taxes paid within 30 days of the billing date.

"Someone is out there paying for that discount," Selectman Austin Foss said in response to why the board is against the article.

The article led to a bigger discussion regarding unpaid property taxes. Several residents voiced that the amount of unpaid taxes is getting out of hand, selectmen assured them that steps are being taken to address the issue.

"We can't just go to people's homes and demand their money. It's a long process," Selectman Tracy Dunham said.

Town members approved an article raising administrative funds in the amount of $250 for the newly established Varnum Pond Watershed Association. The group was formed last year after being involved with repairs on Varnum Pond Road. The pond, which is Wilton's water supply, as well as the surrounding area, is looking at updates to improve the environment of the watershed. By becoming an official non-profit, the association hopes to have the opportunity to apply for more grants that will cover the costs of helping with these issues.