Temple looks to regain postal service

TEMPLE - After the end of its lease at the old Hodgkins Store in March, the Temple Post Office is in the process of finding a new home within the town. The post office shifted services temporarily to the West Farmington location, but many locals have pushed for its return to town.

Kurtis Bullard, a real estate specialist with the United States Postal Service, lead a meeting on Monday night to answer questions and gather information on the proposed move.

"We're here for the town and for the community. We're ready to make a substantial investment and we'd like to see it last at least 35 years," Bullard said.

The town has two options for the future post office - it could operate in a pre-fabricated modular building on privately owned land that the postal service would lease or it could look at the option of moving into, or onto the site of, the Temple Town Office at 258 Temple Road. A special town meeting in early February passed the vote to provide space for the post office operations in the town office building.

Bullard said he needs to look at all of the options before coming back to the town with a more concrete plan.

Several residents have already offered pieces of land to be rented, he said, a process which would take roughly 6 to 9 months to accomplish. Depending on the site, it may need to be leveled before a concrete slab could be poured for the modular building. The building would be 480 square feet according to Bullard, and would give the town the option of having 24 hour access to their mail. Half of the building would function as a lobby that would be locked up at night, while the other half would remain unlocked at all times with postal boxes. The building is completely self sufficient Bullard said, aside from needing access to electricity. It could also be placed on the same site as the Town Office.

Whether the postal service were to move into the Town Office or onto the land, rent would be paid to the town - an option that some residents found appealing. Although it wouldn't be a significant amount, they could also help alleviate some costs of plowing or mowing at the Town Office, suggested Selectman Dave Lovejoy. Depending on the available space inside the Town Office, the process of moving in could go much quicker Bullard said. The town would also have more influence on the project if it were to move into the Town Office, Lovejoy pointed out.

Written comments on the proposal will be accepted for 30 days after Oct. 22. Those comments can be submitted to: Michael K. Bullard, Real Estate Specialist; United States Postal Service; Facilities Service Office; PO Box 27497; Greensboro, NC 27498-1103.