Temple man injured in ATV crash

Posted by • November 6, 2017 •

The scene of an ATV crash that sent a Temple man to the hospital earlier today.

TEMPLE - A local man received a head injury after his all-terrain vehicle's brakes apparently failed near the Varnum Pond Road Monday afternoon.

According to Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Steve Lowell, Deputy Sandy Burke, Lt. David St. Laurent and NorthStar EMS responded to the intersection of Varnum Pond Road and the Forest Hill Road at roughly 12:03 p.m., after receiving a reported of an ATV crash with an injured operator.

According to Lowell, Erald Farmer, 69 of Temple, was operating an Arctic Cat four-wheeler with an attached trailer on the Forest Hill Road when the crash occurred. It appeared that Farmer lost control as he came down the hill, rolling the ATV into a ditch near the intersection with Varnum Pond Road. Farmer reported that his brakes malfunctioned immediately prior to the crash.

Farmer was pinned beneath his ATV until a local resident was able to roll the vehicle off of the Temple man.

Farmer sustained a head injury in the crash and was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar. According to hospital spokesperson Jill Gray, Farmer was being treated at FMH as of 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

  1. Lori Levasseur
    November 6, 2017 • 7:10 pm

    Thoughts and prayers going your way.

  2. Gary Bryant
    November 6, 2017 • 7:12 pm

    Best wishes for a speedy recovery

  3. Dale Hamlin
    November 6, 2017 • 7:40 pm

    Wow this is unreal,crazy news to read. I have known the Family for some time and wish a speedy recovery. Get well soon Earald.

