Temple man pleads guilty to assaulting father

FARMINGTON - A man pleaded guilty Monday to injuring his father in January, as part of an incident that resulted in a police standoff at a Temple residence. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Brian Mackin, 27 of Temple, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as part of an arranged plea that resulted in one count of felony trespassing and charges of misdemeanor terrorizing and violating the conditions of release being dismissed. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated domestic violence assault misdemeanor that preceded the Jan. 18 incident.

According to information that Assistant District Attorney James Andrews said the state would have presented had the case proceeded to trial, Mackin was visiting his father at his Temple residence in January. On Jan. 17, Mackin was asked to leave the residence and did so, but returned on Jan. 18. His father would have testified to hearing a noise in the kitchen and discovering Mackin inside. There was an altercation that resulted in the homeowner being pushed from behind, Andrews said, with Mackin threatening to kill him.

At one point, Mackin got a knife from the kitchen and confronted his father, who in turn picked up a wooden drumstick. There was a struggle that resulted in the father receiving a wound to the head. While it was not clear - according to both Andrews and a clarification by Mackin - from the father's statement if he was wounded by the knife, blood was later found on the knife.

While that represented the extent of the state's presentation that was pertinent to the aggravated assault charge, police became involved after 9-1-1 was called at approximately 1:45 p.m. Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police personnel responded to the residence, located on the Cummings Hill Road, but Mackin had already left. Later, after a neighbor reported seeing Mackin in the area, police returned just before 5 p.m. and setting up a perimeter around the house. Mackin surrendered to police more than two hours later.

The arranged plea included a joint sentencing recommendation for 18 months in prison, with no time suspended and no probation. Mackin was also sentenced to 364 days in prison for an unrelated misdemeanor domestic assault; that sentence will be served concurrent to the 18-month sentence.

Justice Robert Mullen accepted the joint recommendation, noting that both the state and defense had weighed the strengths and weaknesses of the state's case against Mackin in arriving at the plea.