Temple road commissioner pleads guilty to alleged aggravated assault

FARMINGTON - A Temple road commissioner pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault in Franklin County Superior Court today, as part of an arranged sentence.

Toby Hellgren, 62 of Temple, pleaded guilty to alleged aggravated assault, a Class C felony, and misdemeanor domestic violence assault. Sentencing will be deferred for a year, with Hellgren allowed to withdraw his guilty plea to the felony if he abides by the terms of his deferred disposition.

According to information that Assistant District Attorney Joshua Robbins said the state would have presented had the matter proceeded to trial, the victim would have testified that she got into a dispute with Hellgren on Oct. 22, 2016 and decided to stay in Wilton that evening as a result of that dispute. She stopped in at the Temple residence the next day, when the incident occurred.

According to the victim, Robbins said, Hellgren accused her of being unfaithful and got into a physical altercation. That altercation reportedly involved Hellgren pushing the victim, putting her in a headlock and then placing his hand over her nose and mouth, temporarily restricting her breathing. The victim broke free and left in her vehicle, Robbins said.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel responded. Robbins said that police would have testified to seeing red marks on either side of the victim's face, consistent with her statement.

Hellgren's attorney, Walter Hanstein, said that his client did not agree with the victim's account but that Hellgren understood that if the victim were to testify in court and be believed by the judge or jury, that he could be convicted. Hellgren was originally indicted on a count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony; that charge was dismissed as part of the arranged sentence.

Per the terms of the deferred disposition, if Hellgren refrains from further criminal conduct and meets the terms of the agreement for one year, he will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea to the felony alleged assault. He would then be sentenced to pay a $1,000 fine for the misdemeanor assault conviction. If Hellgren does not follow the terms of the deferred disposition, he will be sentenced on the Class C felony, which carries a maximum sentence of five year per Maine law.

Robbins said that Hellgren had a prior assault conviction in 1995, but no recent criminal history.

Hellgren was elected to a two-year term as Temple's road commissioner in March 2016. Residents narrowly elected Hellgren over longtime commissioner Raymond Nile by a vote of 53 to 42.

[Editor's Note: Walter Hanstein and the reporter are related]