Temple shootings ruled murder-suicide

TEMPLE - The State Medical Examiner's Office has declared the death of a local couple Tuesday the result of a murder-suicide.

According to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, autopsies have indicated that both Thomas Masse, 60, and Michelle Masse, 59, died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head. The Masses, husband and wife, both worked within the community: Thomas Masse worked at Collins Enterprises in Wilton, while Michelle Masse worked at the Colonial Valley Motel in Farmington.

According to information released by McCausland on Wednesday, the incident began Tuesday at approximately 5:50 a.m. when Thomas Masse called 9-1-1 and told Franklin County dispatchers that he intended to shoot himself. Police were immediately dispatched to the Masse residence at 214 Temple Road, the first arriving units included Franklin County Sheriff's Officer Deputy Bradley Scovil and Farmington Police Department Officer Kevin Lemay. They arrived at roughly 6 a.m.

Scovil tried to contact the Masses using cell phone numbers but had no success. Additional attempts to communicate were made as more FCSO and Maine State Police officers arrived. The state police tactical team and negotiators arrived by mid-morning and were similarly unsuccessful. Temple Fire Department assisted by blocking the Temple Road to most through traffic for several hours.

At 12:30 p.m., tactical team members entered the ranch-styled home and discovered both Masses deceased with gunshot wounds to the head. Michelle Masse was found in the bathtub, while Thomas Masse was located in a chair in the living room. A handgun was found beside Thomas Masse.

"Investigators say [Thomas] Masse shot his wife, and then shot himself," McCausland wrote.