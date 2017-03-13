Temple voters keep tax discount, approve comprehensive plan

TEMPLE - Voters chose to continue providing a 3 percent discount on tax payments made within 30 days of the tax billing date at Monday's annual town meeting, while also showing support for a series of road improvement projects and the town's new Comprehensive Plan.

Residents began the meeting by reelecting Selectman Austin Foss to another term, casting three ceremonial ballots after a challenger failed to materialize. Ross joins Kevin White and Tracy Dunham as the town's selectmen, assessors and overseers of the poor.

The largest block of time was spent discussing the town's roads, with the road and budget committees recommending improving portions of Walker Hill, Varnum Pond and the Day Mountain Road. These improvements follow a town-wide survey conducted two years ago, with a series of recommendations made to target high-traffic or otherwise important sections. Walker Hill is too narrow, road committee member Ronald Rackliff said, with deep ditches that were causing erosion issues. It was proposed to expend approximately $36,800 to widen the road and ditches, installing rip-rap to slow the water down in two locations, and install another culvert. The road would also be re-graveled from the Varnum Pond Road to the Wilton town line.

The Varnum Pond Road is not as highly trafficked, but the state has expressed concern over erosion and potential pollutants into Varnum Pond, a source of drinking water for Wilton. Temple and Wilton has applied for a grant to cover the cost of culverts and additional gravel; Temple is also looking into potentially reshaping the road's crown to prevent water from flowing directly into Bailey Brook, which flows into Varnum Pond. The cost for the work is estimated at $29,000, with Temple's appropriation to be dependent upon the outcome of the grant process.

The town also wants to fix two sections of the Day Mountain Road, where the pavement has broken down. The cost for that fix has been estimated at $30,000.

On top of that $95,800-worth of road projects, Rackliff said, the town had other ditching, culvert installations and brush-cutting work to do. The total to complete the projects and the other work would be $118,800 on the year. The town meeting warrant, however, limited the town's appropriation to $78,000 via a closed article. That mistake, town officials said, wasn't caught until the document had gone to the printer.

Residents approved raising the $78,000, while providing general support for the road plan. A special town meeting could be called at a later date to raise the difference between the $78,000 and whatever it would cost to complete all of the town's roadwork. One possibility would be to utilize $25,000 of excise tax funds and grant funding to make up the difference. The $78,000 doesn't represent a tax increase over last year, Rackliff explained, as two other appropriations totaling $38,000 were no longer necessary and didn't appear on this year's town meeting warrant.

Voters also approved raising the town salaries account by $8,000 to accommodate an expansion of town office hours. Town officials are proposing going from 11 to 17 hours a week, with the extra hours probably allowing the office to be open earlier on Monday.

Residents rejected another recommendation, one that would have ended the practice of providing a discount on real estate taxes paid within 30 days of the town's billing date. That 3 percent discount incentivizes taxpayers to provide early payment, proponents argued, and helped fund the town. The recommendation to end the practice related to the cost of the discounts, estimated slightly more than $15,500.

The town's last tax anticipation note was $180,000 town officials said, costing the town approximately $1,800 in interest.

Residents unanimously voted to continue offering the 3 percent discount.

Temple was similarly united in residents' support of the town's new Comprehensive Plan. Developed over the past three years by a number of residents, the plan includes information about the town, a vision statement and a series of goals. The plan includes no ordinances or regulations, but is meant to act as a guide for future development. Following Monday's affirmative vote, the plan will be submitted to the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry for their review.

Goals advanced by the plan include support for farming, forestry and residence-based businesses in Temple, as well as maintaining and improving local housing, roads and recreational facilities.

Residents gave a standing ovation to Kenneth Jones, Sr., who was recognized in the 2016 Town Report dedication. Jones, a member of the Temple Fire Department and a registered Maine Guide, served with the 4th Ranger Battalion in the Battle of Anzio in World War II. While fighting along Mussolini Canal, Jones was wounded twice: once by shrapnel and once by a German soldier. Held at German aid station, Jones was liberated after Allied forces swept through the area later in the battle. Following months of surgery and hospital stays, Jones came to Temple to recuperate.