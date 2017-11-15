Temple woman charged after crash injures three

PHILLIPS - A Temple woman faces charges this morning, after she and her two daughters were injured when her vehicle struck a tree on Bridge Street Tuesday evening.

Tabatha Chabot, 34 of Temple, has been charged with two misdemeanors, operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child, following a Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation into a Phillips crash.

According to a report filed by FCSO Sgt. Matthew Brann, Phillips Fire Department, NorthStar EMS and FCSO's Brann and Deputy Derrick Dourcette were called to Bridge Street at roughly 4:11 p.m. Tuesday evening after receiving a report of a motor vehicle crash. It appeared that a 2002 Dodge Intrepid was heading towards town on Bridge Street when it failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree head on. Chabot, the reported operator of the vehicle, was in the car with her two daughters.

All three individuals sustained injury. Chabot had a possible fractured femur, the 14-year-old daughter complained of foot pain, while the seven-year-old daughter had pain in her head. All three were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar EMS. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Main Street Service of Strong.

"Speed and alcohol appear to be factors of the crash," Brann wrote in a report filed last night, noting that a blood kit had been taken.

This morning, Sheriff Scott Nichols indicated that Chabot had been charged with two misdemeanors.