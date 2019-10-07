Temple works toward bringing post office back to town

TEMPLE - A special town meeting was held Monday evening to determine the details of the new post office which will be moving into the Town Office within the next several months. The post office was forced to find a new location or terminate its operations completely when a lease at the Hodgkins General Store came to an end in March 2018. Residents voted to keep the service, and make space for it, in February 2018, though the details of that move were undecided.

For more than a year now the Temple post office has been operating out of the West Farmington location, renting space for boxes and utilizing the services provided. A total of 80 post boxes were being used while there, according to Post Master Tammy Morgan.

After assessing the town office, engineers from the U.S. Postal Services deemed it fit with the addition of a 7-foot by 8-foot bathroom. The postal service would pay for half of the bathroom renovation costs, and 100 percent of the other costs associated with outfitting the new space. That will include improvements to the parking lot and driveway, Morgan said.

Residents approved the construction of a new bathroom to meet the needs of the incoming postal service. They also approved the Board of Selectmen to spend up to $12,000 from the Surplus Funds to cover the costs of that construction. That motion passed by a vote of 8 to 6.