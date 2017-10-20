Ten arrested after grand jury indicts for alleged heroin/cocaine ring

DIXFIELD - The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has announced the arrests of 10 individuals today, following last week's indictments handed down by the Oxford County Grand Jury. The indictments relate to an alleged heroin and cocaine ring operating out of the Dixfield area.

One of the communities allegedly impacted by the drug sales was Jay. Two of the people indicted by the grand jury were Jay residents.

The arrests of most of the 10 indicted individuals were carried out Wednesday, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Stephen McCausland; two of the individuals were issued summonses. The following people have been indicted:

Angelo Ismael Cabrera, 21 of Lawrence, Mass., on counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in heroin and of a cocaine base, and counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated importation of heroin and of a cocaine base. All four counts are Class B felonies.

Angel Ariel Cabrera, 25 of Mexico, on counts of aggravated trafficking in heroin and of a cocaine base, both Class A felonies; as well as counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in heroin and of a cocaine base, and counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated importation of heroin and of a cocaine base. All four counts are Class B felonies. Angel Cabrera was also indicted for misdemeanor violating the conditions of release.

Kelvin "Jason" Caceras, 25 of Lawrence, Mass., on counts of aggravated trafficking in heroin and of a cocaine base, both Class A felonies; as well as counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in heroin and of a cocaine base, and counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated importation of heroin and of a cocaine base. All four counts are Class B felonies.

Jeffrey D. Waite, 55 of Dixfield, on counts of aggravated trafficking in heroin and of a cocaine base, both Class A felonies; as well as counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in heroin and of a cocaine base, and counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated importation of heroin and of a cocaine base. All four counts are Class B felonies.

Matthew D. Duka, 25 of Hanover, on one count of unlawful trafficking in heroin/Fentanyl, as well as counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in heroin and of a cocaine base, and counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated importation of heroin and of a cocaine base. All five counts are Class B felonies.

Joshua L. Tozier, 30 of Lewiston, on counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in heroin and of a cocaine base, and counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated importation of heroin and of a cocaine base. All four counts are Class B felonies.

Dillen K. Bronish, 25 of Jay, on counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in heroin and of a cocaine base, and counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated importation of heroin and of a cocaine base. All four counts are Class B felonies.

Feleisha M. Burgess, 22 of Dixfield, on counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in heroin and of a cocaine base, and counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated importation of heroin and of a cocaine base. All four counts are Class B felonies.

Steven J. Knockwood, 42 of Jay, on one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in heroin, and counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated importation of heroin and of a cocaine base. All three counts are Class B felonies.

Courtney Rene Dyke, 23 of Peru, on counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated importation of heroin and of a cocaine base, both Class B felonies.

According to McCausland, MDEA began investigating this spring, looking into Duka, who was a substitute teacher at the Mountain Valley Middle School, for allegedly selling heroin and crack cocaine in the community. Agents have not found any evidence that drugs were sold at local schools.

MDEA, Maine State Police and Rumford Police Department utilized an undercover MDEA agent to allegedly purchase heroin/Fentanyl from Duka in Mexico. Investigators say they eventually learned that Duka was selling drugs for Angel Cabrera and Caceras out of an address on the Coolidge Road in Dixfield. That residence is reportedly owned by Waite.

The MDEA believes that approximately 50 to 80 grams of heroin and 28 grams of cocaine base were smuggled into the state weekly, before the ring was shut down earlier this year.

The drugs were allegedly supplied to the ring by Angel Cabrera's younger brother, Angelo Cabrera. Angel Cabrera then reportedly hired local drug customers to smuggle the heroin and crack cocaine into the state from Lawrence, Mass. and sell it in Dixfield, Rumford, Mexico, Peru and Jay. Police say that Tozier, Bronish, Burgess, Knockwood and Dyke were all implicated in selling drugs; Angel Cabrera reportedly supplied them with small amounts of heroin and crack cocaine in exchange for their assistance in distributing the drugs.

Following the indictments, warrants of arrest were issued for all defendants except for Duka and Angel Cabrera, who were previously arrested in relation to the case. They were issued summonses to appear in Court.

Assisting in yesterday's arrests were officers from Dixfield and Rumford, MSP and the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. All defendants are expected to appear in Oxford County District Court in South Paris on Friday.