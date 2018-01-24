The 2018 Special Olympics Winter Games begin Monday

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Hundreds of athletes, coaches and spectators will descend on Sugarloaf next week, as the 49th annual Special Olympics Winter Games hits the slopes and rinks.

In 1969, Special Olympics Maine held the world's first Special Olympics winter games event on a small hill in Gorham with only a handful of people. This year, the event will host 400 athletes from nearly 60 teams at Sugarloaf USA, with competitive events starting Monday, Jan. 28 and running through Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Events begin Sunday, including one of Maine’s largest community suppers. Citizens of Carrabassett and surrounding areas will host the athletes by bringing in casseroles and desserts and serving more than 800 people. The evening's activities will kick off with outdoor skating and hot chocolate, a sing-a-long and karaoke.

En route to Sugarloaf, teams will have the opportunity to take a break and stretch their legs at a rest stop courtesy of the Roderick-Crosby Post and Auxiliary #28 of Farmington. Sandwiches, chips, hot chocolate and cookies will be provided to the athletes from 12-3 p.m. at the post.

The competition will be underway bright and early on Monday morning, and the Opening Ceremonies will begin at noon with the parade of athletes. That evening, athletes will be treated to a torchlight parade, fireworks and victory dance.

During the three-day event athletes will compete in Nordic skiing, Alpine skiing, Snowshoe, Speed Skating, and Dual Ski events.

A link to the day-by-day Special Olympic schedule can be found here.

Special Olympics is a year-round athletic training and competition program for adults and children with intellectual disabilities. In Maine there are more than 4,300 athletes involved in the program. The Maine program offers more than 75 events annually at the local and state levels. The State Winter Games at Sugarloaf will host 400 athletes from 58 teams.

Competitions will run through Tuesday morning and will conclude with Closing Ceremonies at noon on Jan. 30.

As part of Special Olympics' annual scarf campaign, every athlete and coach will be receiving a warm hand knit hat and/or scarf. Scarves and hats have been donated from people not only across the state of Maine but from out-of-state as well.

For further information on Special Olympics Maine or the State Winter Games contact the organization's state office at 879-0489 or email Lisa Bird at lisab@somaine.org.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 27, contact organizers at Sugarloaf at the Summit Hotel at 1-800-THE LOAF and ask to be connected with Special Olympics. Questions during the games should be directed to the Summit Hotel or Lisa Bird’s cell at 207-839-5578.