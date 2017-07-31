The 35th annual Blueberry Festival promises music, parade and superheroes

WILTON - The 35th annual Wilton Blueberry Festival will bring the world to western Maine this weekend, rain or shine, with a two-day itinerary that includes live music, contests, good food and a few superheroes and princesses.

The town's iconic August festival will open Friday, Aug. 4 and will run through Saturday, Aug. 5, highlighted by the popular parade at 9 a.m. on Saturday. This year's theme is a Disney-related "superheroes and princesses," with cash prizes awarded in several categories. The weekend will also feature a performance by Re-Creation at the Academy Hill School on Aug. 4 at 7:15 p.m., an autograph session with some special, appropriately-themed guests on Aug. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. and the traditional Bill Yates Memorial Race on Aug. 4 and the Kendall Burdin Fireman's Muster at 1 p.m. on Aug. 5. Fireworks will cap the weekend off Saturday night.

The festival's roots go back to 1982, when it started as the Blueberry Church Bazaar at the First Congregational Church on Main Street. That rummage-sale styled bazaar is still held today, running from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the church and also offering blueberry cake, other baked goods and coffee as well as flowers and plants.

In 1989, head organizer Shannon Smith took over and turned the small, mostly locally-attended event to one of the bigger summer draws in western Maine. This year, the festival will offer more than 60 unique events through the weekend, drawing an estimated 8,000-plus visitors. The event's signature parade is reputably the state's longest, lasting an hour with more than a 100 entries.

"I think things are going great," Smith said Monday. "We've got a bunch of crafters lined up, and new businesses in the downtown."

Smith advised those attending Saturday's parade to come early; good viewing spots tend to fill up quickly. Rain or shine, the festival will go on, she said. More information can be found here.

Smith is already looking ahead to next year's theme: Christmas in August.

A copy of the weekend's schedule can be seen here:

Friday, Aug. 4

9 am - 3 pm - Blueberry Bazaar at First Congregational Church - blueberry cake, coffee, baked foods, crafts, flowers and plants, rummage sale (hot dogs and finger rolls all day long).

9 am - 3 pm - Yard Sale Wilton Methodist Church - cold drinks, coffee and blueberry muffins served.

9 am - 5 pm - Book Sale - Wilton Free Public Library held at Western ME Expo.

9 am - 5 pm - Crafters & Vendors - Downtown.

9 am - 5 pm - Healthy Community Coalition open for info, free blood pressure checks, healthy recipes located at Franklin Savings Bank.

10 am - 1 pm Entertainment: Sammie Angel at Lions’ Tent.

10 am - 3 pm Free Horse-drawn wagon rides at beginning of Rt. 156 Weld Rd. by Kenric Charles.

10 am - 4 pm Open Forge Day - Wilton Historical Society by Western Maine Blacksmith Association.

10 am - 4 pm - Wilton Historical Society open for tours.

10 am - 5 pm - Visit Wilton Free Public Library. Photography Show featuring local artist - Nahid Fekri-Dalpour.

11 am - Lobster Roll Bag Lunch - St. Luke’s Episcopal Church until gone. Call 645-2639 for deliveries.

11 am - 4 pm - Free Children’s Games and Face Painting - Kineowatha Park: puppet play, snacks and prizes by Calvary Hill Baptist Church 645-2343.

12 pm - First Congregational Church Pie a la Mode.

12 - 4 pm - Wilton Rec Dept. - Dunk tank at Kineowatha park.

12 - 7 pm - 5th Annual Juried Art Show at Bass-Wilson Building. All ages, $200 in chamber bucks prizes! “Best in Show”, “Best Themed” piece (Disney), “Aspiring Young Artist” award (ages 4-14), and 2 honorable mentions. For info email ArtBlueberryFest@gmail.com. (please see insert on pgs 18 & 19 )

1 - 4 pm - Boat Tours - partnered by Friends of Wilson Lake (FOWL) - held by the boat launch. Donations accepted. Weather permitting.

1 - 4 pm - Loon Awareness Booth - near the boat launch, partnered by FOWL & Biodiversity Research Institute.

1 - 4 pm - FREE Fire truck rides! Near Key Bank, courtesy of the Wilton Fire Dept. Children 10 & under accompanied by an adult.

2 - 3 pm - Entertainment: Sandy Waite Haskell (Arizona Rose) and the Rich.Ric Band at Lions’ Tent.

4:30 - 5:45 pm Registration for races at Cushing School. (limit 100) For important info please see insert on pgs 12 & 13.

4:30 - 6 pm - Entertainment: Tux Burke at Wilton Congregational Church.

5 - 6:30 pm - Chicken BBQ - First Congregational Church. Eat in or take-out. Call 645-2535 for orders.

6 pm - Family Fun Run One Miler starts at Cushing School.

6:30 pm - 10K & 5K Road Race starts at Town Garage. (please see insert on pgs 12 & 13).

7 pm - Flag Folding by Farmington Emblem Club #460 at Academy Hill School Gymnasium.

7:15 pm - Re-Creation at Academy Hill School Gymnasium. (Free Concert).

Saturday, Aug. 5

6 - 10 am - Blueberry Pancake Breakfast - by the Wilton Lions Club. Held next to Key Bank.

7 - 8:30 am - Parade Lineup - Western Maine Expo on Weld Rd. finish at Wilson Lake. Parade begins at 9 a.m. No personal cars in line-up area, Please drop off outside and walk in. Parade line up area will be smoke-free.

8 am - Doll Carriage and Bicycle Lineup - supported by Farmington Emblem Club #460. Line up at Franklin Savings Bank and end at the monument. FMI call Shannon at 778-4726.

9 am - Parade begins. FMI call Shannon at 778-4726. $$$ CASH PRIZES $$$ for Americanism, Prettiest, Most Original, Blueberry, Theme: Superheros & Princesses, Antique Cars, Tractor. (Special plaques for all fire trucks participating, donated by the Franklin County Fire Museum).

9 am - Pies for sale! Tyngtown Club on the First Congregational Church Lawn.

9 am - 3 pm - Blueberry Bazaar at First Congregational Church - blueberry cake, coffee, baked foods, crafts, flowers and plants, rummage sale (hot dogs and finger rolls all day long).

9 am - 4 pm - Open Forge Day - Wilton Historical Society by Western Maine Blacksmith Association.

9 am - 4 pm - Crafters & vendors - Downtown.

9 am - 4 pm - Wilton Fish & Game Assoc. will hold an Open House on Rt. 2 with several events: ( 9 AM – 1 PM ) Safety and technique in Archery will be offered by a Certified Instructor. Ages 6 & up. ( 1 PM – 4 PM ) Trap shooting with Charlie. ( 9 AM-4 PM ) Gatling Gun and Shooting Gallery will be offered in the Conex box . Lunch provided for minimal fee by Youth League. FMI Call Phil at 897-4305.

9 am - 5 pm - 5th Annual Juried Art Show at Bass-Wilson Building. All ages, $200 in chamber bucks prizes! “Best in Show”, “Best Themed” piece (Disney), “Aspiring Young Artist” award (ages 4-14), and 2 honorable mentions. For info email ArtBlueberryFest@gmail.com. (please see insert on pgs 18 & 19).

10 am - 12:30 pm - Children's activities on the Wilton Free Public Library Lawn.

10 am - 1 pm - Visit the Wilton Free Public Library. Photography Show featuring local artist - Nahid Fekri-Dalpour.

10 am - 3 pm - Quilt and Rug Show - Wilton Methodist Church. FMI call Lisa at 645-2753. 10 am - 4 pm Wilton Historical Society open for tours.

11 am - 1 pm - 99.3 KTJ LIVE Remote in the downtown area!

11 am - 3 pm - Luncheon - Wilton Methodist Church. Variety of rolls, subs, assorted blueberry desserts, coffee and cold drinks.

11 am - 4 pm - Book Sale - Wilton Free Public Library held at Western ME Expo.

12 pm - First Congregational Church Pie a la Mode.

12 pm - 2 pm - Autograph session with your favorite princess and superhero guests.

12 am - 4pm - Wilton Rec Dept. - Dunk tank at Kineowatha Park.

12:30 pm - Register for Baby and Toddler Derby Race at Kineowatha Park. (please see insert pg. 14)

12:30 - 1:30pm - Entertainment: Gambol Creek (Jeff & Donna Wells) downtown by the square.

12:30 - 3 pm - Blueberry Bake-Off & Chili Contest- at Academy Hill School Cafeteria. Entries taken until 1:30 pm. (please see insert pg. 16 & 17).

1 pm - Baby and Toddler Derby Race at Kineowatha Park.

1 pm - Kendall Burdin Fireman’s Muster on Main Street.

1 pm - Antique Tractor Pull at Kineowatha Park.

2 - 3 pm - Entertainment: Moose Creek Cloggers at Academy Hill Cafeteria.

2 - 3 pm - Entertainment: Darby Rose Sabin downtown by the town square.

4 - 5 pm - 5th Annual Juried Art Show Artist Meet & Greet at Bass-Wilson Building.

5 - 5:30 pm - First Congregational Church Raffle and parade winners will be announced by Key Bank.

5 - 6:30 pm - Pork supper put on by Calzolaio Pasta Co. to benefit the Western Maine Play Museum.

5 - 7:30 pm - Entertainment: Mark Gentle downtown by town square.

7 - 8:30 pm - Entertainment: Native Oak at Bass Park.

8:45 - 9 pm - Fireworks display from the boat launch at dusk. *Rain Date is Aug. 6*