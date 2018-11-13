The 42nd annual Chester Greenwood Day is Dec. 1

FARMINGTON - The 42nd annual celebration of Chester Greenwood Day will bring parades, special sales, food and fun to the downtown this Saturday, with events beginning as early as 8 a.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 1, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce will present the celebration of Chester Greenwood, Farmington native and earmuff inventor. The parade will begin lining up at 10 a.m. at W.G. Mallett School's Quebec Street entrance and head through the downtown at 11 a.m. This year's theme is "Sights and Sounds of the Season," with prizes available for the first, second and third place adult floats as well as the first and second prizes for youth organization floats. Earmuffs are - of course - required.

The entire day is a celebration of Greenwood, a 19th century Farmington native and inventor, who is credited with inventing the earmuff. The State of Maine declared Dec. 21 to be Chester Greenwood Day in 1977. In Farmington, organizers would later hold the parade and other events on the first Saturday of the month; that day falls closer to Greenwood's birthday of Dec. 4, and also allows attendees a better chance at warm weather.

Following the parade, a flag raising ceremony will take place at the Franklin County Courthouse. Parade winners will be announced at that time and a Chester Greenwood birthday cake will be served after the parade at Bangor Savings Bank.

Also returning this year is the “Taste of Farmington” event. Purchasing a $5 passport allows participants to visit local eateries on Chester Greenwood Day from noon to 3 p.m. to enjoy a samples in downtown. The nine participating restaurants include Thai Smile, The Roost, Tuck’s Ale House, Farmington House of Pizza, The Homestead, Java Joe’s, Determined Nutrition, UMF Beaver Lodge and Dunkin Donuts. Taste of Farmington passports are available for purchase at the Franklin County Chamber office, Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union and County Seat Realty prior to Dec. 1. Passports may also be purchased on Chester Greenwood Day at the Chamber’s Chester Greenwood Day information booth in downtown Farmington on the lawn of the Pierce House.

The schedule of Chester Greenwood Day festivities is as follows:

Thrifty Santa Toy Sale. 8 to 10 a.m.

At Old South--235 Main Street. "Good-as-new" toys at very affordable prices. Items range from puzzles & books to dolls, bikes & winter outdoor fun.

Cookie Walk & White Elephant Sale. 8 to 1 p.m.

At Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St. Farmington. Purchase a hand-decorated coffee can and fill it up with a variety of homemade cookies. Check out lightly-used Christmas decorations and other items for sale at the White Elephant Sale. For more information call 778-2163.

10th Annual Gingerbread House Contest. 9 to noon.

Entries may be dropped off at Bangor Savings Bank, Main St, Downtown Farmington between 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. The gingerbread houses will be on display for public viewing from 9 to noon. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges and prizes awarded for kids (12 & under) and adult categories. This year’s theme is “Favorite Childhood Toy” so find a way to tie it in! Pre-registration required. Forms available online at www.franklincountymaine.org

The Farmington Rotary’s annual Festival of Trees. 9 to 6 p.m.

Farmington Community Center will have local musical groups throughout the day. Drop off Taste of Farmington Passports. Live auction begins at 6 p.m.

Bangor Savings Bank events. 9 to noon.

Hot Cocoa Bar, Sand Art, Cake, Coats for Kids, Gingerbread House Contest and Chamber Bucks for sale at Bangor Savings Bank

University Credit Union events. 9 to noon.

Hot Cocoa and popcorn at UCU.

American Legion Craft Fair. 9 to 2 p.m.

At the Farmington American Legion. 2 Floors of Crafts and a large Luncheon Menu.

Franklin County Arts & Crafts Association Annual Craft Fair. 9 to 3 p.m.

At the University of Maine at Farmington Student Center, Farmington. Find the perfect locally-made gift from a huge assortment of arts and crafts!

Open Houses. 9 to 3 p.m.

The Titcomb House - (corner of Academy and High Streets) will be decorated for the season. Events are: Christmas Wreath Sales all day long, with Book Signing by Megan Roberts – “Titcomb, a Mountain of Ski Memories” from 10am – 2pm. Chester Greenwood silent auction fundraiser from 10:30am-2:30pm.

The Octagon House - (Corner of Perham and Broadway) Light refreshments, Gould Family Displays, decorated for the season.

Parade Line-Up at Mallet School in Farmington the Quebec St. entrance. 10 a.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Theme is “Sights and Sounds of the Season.” Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place adult floats and 1st & 2nd overall youth organization float.

Coats for Kids. 10 to noon.

Drop off gently used coats at Franklin Savings Bank and Bangor Savings Bank.

Rotary's Festival of Trees. 10 to 6:30 p.m.

The Festival of Trees will be held at the Farmington Community Center with local musical groups, hot chocolate and raffle chances all day. Tree auction begins at 6:30 p.m.

Chester Greenwood Parade. 11 a.m.

Parade will occur rain, snow, or shine, throughout downtown Farmington. Entries for the parade can begin lining up in the Mallett School Parking lot (Quebec St. entrance) by 10 a.m. Judging of floats will be conducted en route this year, so the crowd can plan to find a panel of local judges stationed outside the Franklin Savings Bank Loan Center on Main St. Prizes will be awarded in two categories: Adult (1st, 2nd, and 3rd) and Youth Organization (1st and 2nd). Parade winners will be announced at the Flag Raising Ceremony.

Please note candy throwing will be permitted by individuals walking along the parade route only – not from the floats themselves, for safety reasons. Pre-registration is not required. Registration forms and event rules are posted online at www.franklincountymaine.org. This year’s theme is “Sights and Sounds of the Season” so find a way to tie it in don’t forget to incorporate earmuffs onto each float, it’s required!

A flag raising ceremony will take place at the Franklin County Courthouse after the parade. A special Chester Greenwood Flag will be raised in celebration of this day.

Chester Greenwood birthday cake will be served after the parade at Bangor Savings Bank.

Luncheon. 11:30 to 1:30 p.m.

At Henderson Memorial Baptist Church- 110 Academy St., Farmington.

“Coat & Cupboard” Noon to 2 p.m.

Open House offers a free coats, hats, and ski pants, as well as boots and blankets. A project of Old South church's youth group, "Coat & Cupboard" is located in the rear of the Holman Mission House, 227 Main Street. We'll also have free hot chocolate and baked goods to enjoy.

"Taste of Farmington” Noon to 3 p.m.

Present your Taste of Farmington Passport to participating eateries and enjoy a sample of what they have to offer. Passports are limited! Buy your passport now at the Chamber office or at Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union or on Chester Greenwood Day at the Chamber’s Chester Greenwood Day information booth in downtown Farmington.

Participating restaurants are The Roost, Tuck’s Ale House, Farmington House of Pizza, The Homestead, Determined Nutrition, UMF The Beaver Lodge, Java Joe’s and Dunkin Donuts.

Open House. 1 to 3 p.m.

The Pierce House will have memorabilia pertaining to the Greenwoods on display. Old fashioned refreshments and cookie decorating.

32nd Annual Polar Bear Dip. 3 p.m.

At the breakwater on Clearwater Lake, Industry. Members take an annual dip into the frigid Clearwater Lake in Industry, always a crowd pleaser! Dip if you dare!

Santa Visit. 3 to 5 p.m.

Franklin Savings Bank lawn, 198 Front Street, Santa will be listening to wishes from his sleigh. Be sure to bring your camera! Sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank and Western Mountain Financial Services.

Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides. 4 to 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Narrow Gauge Cinemas.

“Itty Bitty” tree lighting. 5 p.m.

With hot chocolate, popcorn & live music by Mark Gentle at 198 Front Street. Sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank and Western Mountain Financial Services

Rotary’s Festival of Trees Auction. 6 p.m.

Held at Farmington Community Center. Drop off for Taste of Farmington passports. Award for Taste of Farmington winner.