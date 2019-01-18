The 50th annual Special Olympics Maine Winter Games begins next weekend

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Hundreds of athletes and their supporters from across the state will descend upon Sugarloaf next weekend, with events running from Sunday, Jan. 27 to Tuesday, Jan. 29.

The event was first held in 1969 in Gorham, with a handful of people in attendance. It marked the first Special Olympic Winter Games event in the world.

Approximately 400 athletes on 57 teams are registered for this year's games, which mark the 50th anniversary of the Maine event. Five Olympic-style sports will round out three days of competition: Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, Speed Skating, Dual Skiing and Snowshoeing. It's the 37th year that Sugarloaf has hosted the Winter Games, and more than 700 athletes, coaches and officials are expected to be housed on the mountain.

The events will begin on Sunday evening with one of Maine’s largest community suppers. Citizens of Carrabassett Valley and surrounding areas will play host to the athletes by bringing in casseroles and desserts and serving more than 800 people. The evening activities kick off with outdoor skating and hot chocolate, a sing-a-long and karaoke.

The competition will be underway bright and early on Monday morning. Opening Ceremonies featuring the traditional parade of athletes will begin at noon. That evening athletes will be treated to a torchlight parade, fireworks and victory dance.

Enroute to Sugarloaf, Special Olympic teams will have the opportunity to take a break and stretch their legs at a rest stop courtesy of the American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post #28 in Farmington. Sandwiches, chips, hot chocolate and cookies will be provided to the athletes from 12-3 p.m.

Competitions will run through Tuesday morning and will conclude with Closing Ceremonies at Noon on January 29th.

As part of our annual scarf/hat campaign, every athlete and coach will be receiving a warm hand knit hat and scarf. Scarves and hats have been donated from people not only across the state of Maine but from out of state as well.

Special Olympics is a year round athletic training and competition program for adults and children with intellectual disabilities. In Maine there are more than 4,400 athletes involved in the program. SOME offers more than 75 events annually at the local, and state levels.

Special Olympics Maine will also be sending two athletes to the World Winter Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi.

For further information on Special Olympics Maine or the State Winter Games contact the organization's state office at 879-0489 or email Lisa Bird at lisab@somaine.org.