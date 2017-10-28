Franklin Countys First News

The Amazing Maize- a challenge with a cause

Posted by • October 28, 2017 •

FARMINGTON - Sandy River Farms once again opened their fields to the public for pumpkin picking, ox cart rides and the giant corn field maze. The beneficiary of this year's proceeds was Good Shepherd Food Bank, a food collection and distribution organization that battles food insecurity throughout all 16 counties of Maine.

This year's maze was cut into the shape of Maine, with Good Shepherd Food Bank outlining the state. The maze is cut using an aerial photographer before spray painting the design onto the field from above. The path is then cut with the farm's tractor and rototilled for easier walking. The giant maze is full of dead ends, wrong turns and full circles that would make anyone's head spin.

But for 13-year-old Emma Maxim walking the maze is just another weekend's work. The teenager along with her family help out with the annual activities, everything from cooking in the food shack to selling tickets for the maze.

"If you're good at it, the whole thing takes 10 or 12 minutes," Maxim said.

She would know, considering she has the whole thing memorized along with the smaller version next door.

Alongside the path, participants are quizzed on facts about food insecurity and the work of Good Shepherd in the state.

Two-year-old Maci Harris from Chesterville tests out the corn pit.

Four-year-old Carter Wilson and three-year-old Calum Grimes enjoy the corn pit together. They came with their family all the way from Augusta to enjoy the small town feel of the Amazing Maize.

Stella Pinkham, 3, gets ready for her ride on the ox pulled cart.

Three-year-old Stella rides on the ox cart.

Sandy River Farm's pumpkin patch the weekend before Halloween.

Seven-year-old Riley Hamlin sits on her chosen pumpkin waiting to load it into the cart.

Riley Hamlin runs through the pumpkin patch at Sandy River Farm.

Dylan Hamlin and Levi Austin pull the cart over to Marissa Sawyer who waits with her giant pumpkin.

A maze-goer, as seen from the lookout tower. This year's path was cut into the shape of Maine with the words Good Shepherd Food Bank framing it. The food bank was the recipient of this year's donation of proceeds.

Hailey Fenwick and Ashlyn Sovel navigate the maze. The friends came down from Kingfield for the challenge.

Tyanna Gero leads the way with her mom in the middle of the maze. Tyanna is planning on being a good witch for Halloween this Tuesday.

Declan Stanley and Clara Logan map out their maze strategy from above before heading into the field of corn.

