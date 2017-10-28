The Amazing Maize- a challenge with a cause

FARMINGTON - Sandy River Farms once again opened their fields to the public for pumpkin picking, ox cart rides and the giant corn field maze. The beneficiary of this year's proceeds was Good Shepherd Food Bank, a food collection and distribution organization that battles food insecurity throughout all 16 counties of Maine.

This year's maze was cut into the shape of Maine, with Good Shepherd Food Bank outlining the state. The maze is cut using an aerial photographer before spray painting the design onto the field from above. The path is then cut with the farm's tractor and rototilled for easier walking. The giant maze is full of dead ends, wrong turns and full circles that would make anyone's head spin.

But for 13-year-old Emma Maxim walking the maze is just another weekend's work. The teenager along with her family help out with the annual activities, everything from cooking in the food shack to selling tickets for the maze.

"If you're good at it, the whole thing takes 10 or 12 minutes," Maxim said.

She would know, considering she has the whole thing memorized along with the smaller version next door.

Alongside the path, participants are quizzed on facts about food insecurity and the work of Good Shepherd in the state.