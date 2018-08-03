The Boston Post Cane awarded to Phillips resident

PHILLIPS - The town's oldest resident received some special visitors Friday, as the town's selectmen dropped by with a new cane.

Mavis "Gram" Henderson, age 97, was given Phillips' Boston Post Cane in recognition for being the town's oldest resident. Seven hundred of the walking stick-styled canes were given to towns across New England in 1909 by the now-defunct Boston Post. Mailed to New England towns by the Post publisher as a promotion, the canes outlived The Boston Post, which shut down in 1957. Originally awarded to the oldest resident in each town, the surviving canes - or in some cases, replicas - continue to serve that purpose.

"It's too long for me," Henderson noted, standing with cane in hand. Henderson has resided in Phillips since 1929.

"It's tall for just about anyone, but it's a good looking cane," Selectman Chair David Vincent said.

According to the Maynard Historical Society's website, the canes were manufactured in New York by J.F. Fradley and Co. out of ebony wood, with 14-carat gold heads. The knob of the cane has been engraved with: 'Presented by The Boston Post to the Oldest Citizen of Phillips, Maine (To Be Transmitted).'

For several years, Phillips did not award the cane to any resident. The cane was eventually located in the town office safe and Vincent arranged for it to be polished prior to its presentation to Henderson.

In addition to Vincent, Selectman Raymond Gaudette and Town Manager Maureen Haley were in attendance. In addition to the cane, Henderson was presented with a framed certificate.